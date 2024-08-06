Caden Dana Reflects on Futures Game Experience

During the All-Star break, one of the Trash Pandas best young talents had the opportunity to represent both Rocket City and the Los Angeles Angels organization in the 2024 Futures Game.

Angels top prospect Caden Dana has shined as one of the top pitchers in the Southern League, leading a skillful-pitchers league with 122 strikeouts and 111.1 innings pitched while leading all of MiLB in quality starts.

The Warwick, New York native also ranks top 10 in ERA and batting average against, helping to earn a spot as one of MLB's top 100 prospects.

At just 20 years old, Dana became just the fifth player and third pitcher in Trash Pandas history to be selected to the Futures Game.

Once he found out he was Arlington bound, Dana was quick to let his family know the good news.

"I couldn't wait to call my mom," Dana said. "I was pretty excited to let my family know that I was going."

One of those initial phone calls also went to his brother who knew this could be a possibility earlier in the year.

"My brother had mentioned that there was a chance I could go," Dana said. "I told him right away and that was cool"

Dana arrived in Texas a few days before the game itself, giving him the opportunity to catch up with fellow players he had played with years prior in other events.

"Seeing players I'd played with growing up in Perfect Game and seeing how they've panned out in pro ball," Dana said. "Off the field, they're the same guys they were three years ago."

Dana also had the opportunity to show off his style in a Texas-themed photo shoot before the game. While he repped the cowboy hat off the field, Dana took pride in representing the Trash Pandas once he stepped on the mound.

Every player had the chance to wear the hat of the affiliated team they were currently playing for at the game. While Dana had his Rocket City gear on, he took things a step further with specially designed Trash Pandas cleats which he received from his agent.

Dana preferred wearing gear from the team he's currently representing over that of the major league affiliate which has been done in years past.

"I'm glad they switched it to allow everyone to wear their affiliate hats and pants," Dana said. "That's how it should be done, it was cool representing us [Trash Pandas]"

Then there was the game itself, Dana entered the Futures Game representing the American League in the third inning as the first pitcher out of the bullpen, something he had never experienced in his professional career.

While he allowed a solo shot early in his outing, Dana bounced back with a swinging strikeout against Philadelphia Phillies top hitting prospect Aidan Miller.

The rest of Dana's Trash Pandas teammates watched with excitement throughout his outing on the big screen at Toyota Field during their pregame warmups.

Dana had the opportunity to showcase his stuff not just for fellow teammates back in Madison but for the entire crowd that filled up Globe Life Field.

It was Dana's first big chance as a professional to pitch on a major league field, something he hopes to be doing every fifth day in an Angels for years to come.

For Dana, taking part in the Futures Game gave him a chance to reflect on his ultimate goal.

"Being in the locker room and seeing how different it is, you don't realize it until you're there," Dana said. "It's definitely motivating to know how close you are to get to that point, pitching in that stadium was sick, it's probably the nicest one I've ever been in."

