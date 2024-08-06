M-Braves Drop Series Opener to Wahoos on Tuesday

PEARL, MS -The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won game one of the six-game series over the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park, 7-3.

Pensacola's offense produced 16 hits (14 singles) and 14 over the first five innings. After punching a run across in the first inning, the Wahoos capped off a three-run second inning to go up 4-0 with a two-run home run from Jacob Berry.

The M-Braves (16-18, 47-55) returned fire with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Yolbert Sanchez reached on an error, and then Tyler Tolve, Keshawn Ogans, and Bryson Horne all singled. Ogans brought in one run, and Horne drove in two, making the score 4-3.

David Fletcher (L, 1-4) couldn't find a rhythm in his 11th Mississippi start. The knuckleballer gave up additional runs in the third and fourth innings and eventually left after giving up six runs on 14 hits in 5.0 innings, walking one and striking out one.

The Blue Wahoos (19-14, 57-44) tacked on an additional run in the seventh inning against reliever Jorge Juan and led 7-3. Jonathan Hughes turned in his fourth-straight scoreless relief appearance and struck out three, walking none over 2.0 innings. Hughes hasn't allowed a run in his last 7.0 innings.

Sanchez logged his second-straight multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with a run scored. Ogans was 1-for-3 with a walk, run, and RBI and has reached base safely in 29 of his last 31 games.

Game two of the six-game series between the M-Braves and Blue Wahoos is on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP Darius Vines (0-0, --) starting for Mississippi against LHP Luis Palacios (8-5, 4.76). Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

