Barons Pound out 14 Hits in 7-1 Win at Rocket City Tuesday Night

August 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Matt Hogan had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Birmingham Barons to a 7-1 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas in front of 4,416 at Toyota Field on Tuesday night. Wilfred Veras added two hits and two RBIs as the Barons snapped their six-game losing streak.

Starting pitcher Riley Gowens pitched 4.0 solid innings, giving up only four hits, one earned run, and two walks with four strikeouts. Winning pitcher Garrett Schoenle (3-1, 2.04) came in the fifth inning and pitched 3.0 innings, giving up only one hit, no earned runs, and no walks with five strikeouts. Schoenle has been a bright spot all season long, as earlier in the season, he was part of a no-hitter in AAA-Charlotte and AA-Birmingham with the Barons. Max Roberts, just called up from A+ Winson-Salem, pitched 2.0 innings, giving up no hits, no earned runs, and three walks with two strikeouts.

Rocket City (46-54) scored first in the game on a Gustavo Campero home run to right field in the bottom of the first inning. In the top of the second inning, Michael Turner singled to right field, Mario Camilletti singled to center field, and Shawn Goosenberg walked to load the bases. Hogan singled to right field, scoring Turner and Camilletti, and the Barons took the 2-1 lead. Jason Matthews singled to left field, Goosenberg scored, and the Barons led 3-1. Jacob Gonzalez grounded into a fielder's choice, Gonzalez stole second, and Veras singled to center field, scoring Hogan and Gonzalez, and the Barons led 5-1 early in the game.

In the top of the seventh inning, Camilletti walked with one out, and Goosenberg homered to deep left-center field. With the 2-run home run, the Barons led 7-1.

All nine Barons hitters had at least one hit in the game. Gonzalez had two hits and a run scored, Turner had two hits and a run scored to lead the Barons attack. The Barons came into the game on a 1-44 run with runners in scoring position, and they turned it around with a 4-for-14 RISP tonight.

Next, the Barons will play game 2 of the six-game series against the Trash Pandas on Wednesday night in Madison, Alabama.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.