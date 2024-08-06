Trash Pandas Auctions Raise over $30k for Local Non-Profits in First Half

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce the total earnings from each of the first three 2024 Jersey Auctions and the foundations that will be benefited from each auction.

Each auction raised funds for a designated local non-profit organization and the Trash Pandas Foundation.

The "Star Wars" Jersey Auction on Tuesday, May 7 raised a total of $13,262.50 and proceeds benefited Reach and Teach. The "Marvel" themed Jersey Auction on Friday, June 21 raised $4,339 and all proceeds benefited the Alzheimer's Association. The most recent auction "Friends" Jersey Auction on Friday, July 26 raised $13,223.21 with proceeds benefiting the Miracle League of North Alabama.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas have three more jersey auctions scheduled for the 2024 season.

Space Night Jerseys- Saturday, August 10

Wedding Tuxedo Jerseys- Saturday, August 31

Huntsville Stars Tribute Jerseys- Saturday, September 7

