Biscuits Falter Down the Stretch in 6-3 Loss to Biloxi
August 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (52-48, 22-11) scored the final six runs of the game in a 6-3 loss for the Montgomery Biscuits (58-45, 18-16) on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak.
Montgomery led 3-0 after five innings. In a two-out rally in the fourth, Tanner Murray doubled off the top of the wall in left field to put two runners in scoring position. Dru Baker roped a two-run single into left field to make it 2-0. In the fifth, Chandler Simpson scored on a single to left center by Carson Williams.
Murray went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk. He has 19 doubles on the season. Simpson reached base twice and stole two bases.
Biloxi scored three runs in the sixth inning to tie the game. Duncan Davitt pitched five scoreless innings before laboring in the sixth. He exited two outs into the inning.
Both bullpens kept it close until the Shuckers ripped off three runs on four consecutive hits in the ninth inning to run away with a 6-3 win. The Shuckers have won five straight and seven of their last eight games.
The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Adam Leverett will make the start for Montgomery while Brett Wichrowski is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.
