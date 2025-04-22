Kinney's Homer Proves Enough in Biscuits First Shutout Win

April 22, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Cooper Kinney of the Montgomery Biscuits rounds the bases

(Montgomery Biscuits) Cooper Kinney of the Montgomery Biscuits rounds the bases(Montgomery Biscuits)

BILOXI, MS - Cooper Kinney homered, and the Montgomery Biscuits (10-5) delivered a one-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (6-10) on Tuesday night at Keesler Federal Park. The two clubs combined for three hits and 11 walks.

Owen Wild made his Double-A debut and first start of the season after being activated from the 7-day Injured List. The 22-year-old did not miss a beat and pitched three scoreless frames with three strikeouts.

Ty Johnson followed with three scoreless innings and four strikeouts to put himself in line for the win. Kinney hit a two-run blast to left field in the third inning for the only two runs of the game. Kinney has homered four times, ranking second in the Southern League.

Biloxi broke up the shutout with a single from Cooper Pratt in the sixth inning. The Shuckers drew seven walks and left seven runners on base.

Jack Hartman pitched two shutout frames, and Austin Vernon earned his first save and finished the shutout in the ninth inning.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday evening at Keesler Federal Park. Brody Hopkins will make the start for Montgomery while KC Hunt is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.