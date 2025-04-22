Kuehner, Bullpen Out-Dueled by Biscuits in 2-0 Shuckers Loss

April 22, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tate Kuehner

BILOXI, MS - Tate Kuehner turned in his third consecutive start of at least five innings with two runs or less, but the Montgomery Biscuits (10-5) out-dueled the Biloxi Shuckers (6-10) in a 2-0 loss at Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday night. The teams combined for two runs and three hits.

The lone runs of the game came in the third on a two-run home run from Cooper Kinney to left, making it 2-0. The Shuckers got their lone hit of the game in the sixth, a single to center from Cooper Pratt. Ty Johnson (1-0) earned the win while Tate Kuehner (1-3) took the loss. Austin Vernon earned his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

On the mound, Shuckers starter Tate Kuehner retired nine of the final 11 batters after the Kinney home run. Kuehner's seven strikeouts marked a season-high and his 93 pitches marked the most by a Shuckers pitcher in a game this season. In relief, Nick Merkel (2.1ip, 0h, 2k) and Tyler Bryant (1.0ip, 2k) combined for 3.1 shutout innings. The night extended the bullpen's run to one run allowed over the last 33.2 innings, a 0.27 ERA. At the plate, the Shuckers drew seven walks, marking their fourth straight game with at least seven.

The series continues on Wednesday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. K.C. Hunt (0-2, 7.59) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Brody Hopkins (1-0, 4.40) for the Biscuits. It's the first Bark in the Park of the season. Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $16 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game. It's also Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Make sure to stop by the Corona Premier Tiki Bar from 5:15-6:35 for Happy Hour deals with $4 16oz Corona Premier, Corona Extra, Modelo, Pacifico, $6 High Noon and $8 well cocktails. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

