Klassen Fans Nine, But Big Inning Dooms Trash Pandas in 7-1 Loss to Barons

April 22, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - Despite another impressive performance from starter George Klassen, who recorded nine strikeouts over 5.1 innings, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (4-11) lost their series opener to the Birmingham Barons (8-7) on Tuesday night, 7-1, at Toyota Field. This defeat marks the Trash Pandas' fourth consecutive loss and the eighth in their last nine games.

Klassen, the Pandas Opening Day starter, made his team-leading fourth start, and his nine strikeouts were a new season high - plus he gave up no runs on three hits and walked just one. The 23-year-old started strong, retiring 14 of the first 15 Birmingham batters. DJ Gladney recorded the only Birmingham hit in the first four innings, leading off the second inning. Klassen struck out three batters in the third inning and matched his season-high with his eighth strikeout in the fifth. He began the sixth inning with his ninth strikeout but exited after issuing his first walk and allowing his third hit, having thrown a total of 88 pitches.

The Trash Pandas were held hitless for the first five innings against Birmingham starter Grant Taylor and reliever Dalton Roache. Christian Moore finally broke through with a 113 mph liner past the Barons' second baseman Jacob Gonzalez, resulting in a one-out triple. Unfortunately, he was stranded at third base.

Brady Choban (L, 0-1) took over for Klassen and secured the final two outs of the inning. Birmingham sent 10 batters to the plate and put up another big inning against the Trash Pandas. The first two batters reached on singles, followed by Mario Camilletti's sacrifice to advance them into scoring position. Michael Turner sparked a string of six consecutive Barons reaching base safely with an RBI single. William Bergolia brought in two more runs with a single, and Jacob Burke's double increased the lead to 5-0.

Wilfred Veras extended Birmingham's lead to 7-0 in the eighth inning with a two-run homer to left field.

The Trash Pandas rallied in the ninth, with Denzer Guzman getting aboard via a single and Travis Blankenhorn drawing a walk. Sam Brown extended his hitting streak to four games with a two-out RBI single that scored Guzman, avoiding the shutout.

Guzman finished the night 2-for-4 and extended his team-best on-base streak to nine games. During this streak, which began on April 11, the 21-year-old has reached base 17 times and is batting .344. The Rocket City pitching staff recorded 11 more strikeouts in the game, keeping them on top of the league with 168 over 15 games.

Rocket City will host Birmingham again on Wednesday for game two of the six-game series, with the first pitch scheduled for 11:05 am. Gates will open at 9:30 for an Education Day Matinee. The Trash Pandas will send left-hander Mitch Farris (0-0, 2.57 ERA) to the mound against Birmingham left-hander Hagen Smith (1-0, 3.72 ERA). Fans unable to attend can catch the game on WAAY MORE 31.6, Bally Live, MiLB.tv, or on the radio at ESPN WZZN 97.7 HD2.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas' second homestand runs through Sunday, April 27, against the Birmingham Barons at Toyota Field. Thursday will be Comic and Pop Culture Night, presented by Storm Guard Roofing, featuring appearances by Priscilla Presley, George Newbern, and Walter Jones. Friday will feature another spectacular Post-Game Fireworks Show! The weekend will include special appearances from the ZOOperstars! on Saturday, April 26, and Bluey on Sunday, April 27.

