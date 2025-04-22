Clingstones Best Lookouts, 5-1

April 22, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







In their AT&T Field debut, the Columbus Clingstones topped the Chattanooga Lookouts, 5-1.

Chattanooga Lookouts starter Jose Acuna continued his strong start to the season, allowing only one run in four innings. The right-hander lowered his season ERA to 2.84 and tallied five strikeouts.

Columbus scored the first run of the day in the second inning on a home run by Ethan Workinger. The score remained 1-0 until the top of the 7th. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. started off the inning by reaching on an error by Dominic Pitelli. Back-to-back doubles made it 3-1, and Cody Milligan delivered the deciding blow with a two-run homer over the right field picnic pavilion.

After the four-run seventh, the Lookouts' bullpen combined to shut out the Clingstones the rest of the way. Andrew Moore only allowed one hit through two innings and Trevor Kuncl struck out the side in the top of the ninth.

Tomorrow, Chattanooga aims to get back in the win column with Kevin Abel on the mound.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.