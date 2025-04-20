Ledbetter's Walk-Off Lifts Biscuits to Win in Series Finale against Trash Pandas
April 20, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - Colton Ledbetter lifted a wall to the wall in right field to walk off the Montgomery Biscuits (9-5) against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (4-10) in the series finale on Easter Sunday at Riverwalk Stadium. The 5-4 win in 10 innings capped a five-win series that included three extra-inning games.
Matthew Etzel led off the bottom of the first inning with a 434-foot home run to straightaway center field to make it 1-0. In the third, Cooper Kinney homered for the third time this season to extend the lead to 2-0. Kinney finished with four hits, two RBI, and was a triple shy of the cycle.
Rocket City took their first lead, 4-3, on a two-run shot from Denzer Guzman in the sixth. Will Simpson's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning tied the game at 4-4.
Dan Hammer pitched a scoreless ninth and 10th inning to set the club up for the win. Brayden Taylor provided some help from second base with a sliding stop in the ninth and a diving effort on a grounder for the third out in the top of the 10th.
The club has a scheduled off day before a six-game road series against the Biloxi Shuckers from April 22-27. The Biscuits return home on April 29.
