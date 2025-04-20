Biscuits Rally Late to Beat Rocket City 5-4 in Another Extra-Inning Game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (4-10) suffered their third one-run loss and fifth defeat of the week against the Montgomery Biscuits (9-5) on Sunday afternoon, falling 5-4 in 10 innings. This extra-inning game marked the third in the week and fourth in 14 games for the Pandas.

Montgomery struck first in the bottom of the first inning when Matthew Etzel launched a home run off the fourth pitch of the game from Joel Hurtado, sending the ball off the batter's eye in center field. The Biscuits extended their lead to 2-0 with another home run, this time from Cooper Kinney, in the bottom of the third inning.

The Trash Pandas placed four runners on base during the first three innings but did not score until the fourth. Travis Blankenhorn and Sam Brown hit singles to start the inning, and Caleb Ketchup followed with a bunt single down the third base line to load the bases. Montgomery's starter, Duncan Davitt, recorded a strikeout but allowed a run-scoring groundout from Josh Crouch, which brought Blankenhorn home and cut the lead to 2-1.

In his second start of the series, Davitt pitched 4.0 innings, giving up one run on six hits, walking one batter, and striking out six. Over his two starts against the Trash Pandas, he allowed only one run in 10.0 innings, with two walks and 16 strikeouts.

TJ Fondtain took over for Davitt in the fifth inning, during which the Trash Pandas loaded the bases thanks to a single by Nelson Rada, a hit by pitch of Fontenelle, and a walk to Blankenhorn. However, Fondtain retired the next two batters, and the Pandas left nine runners on base by the end of the fifth inning.

After the Biscuits took a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning, the Trash Pandas surged ahead 4-3 in the sixth against Montgomery reliever Cole Wilcox. Tucker Flint drew a walk, and Crouch hit a double, placing two runners on base. Christian Moore hit a groundout that scored Flint. Rada reached on a fielder's choice when the Biscuits got the lead runner, Crouch, out at third base for the second out. Denzer Guzman put Rocket City in front with a two-run home run to straightaway center field, just over the glove of Montgomery center fielder Colton Ledbetter. The homer was Guzman's third on the year and stretched his team-best on-base streak to eight games.

Hurtado delivered the first quality start for the Trash Pandas, allowing three runs on six hits over 6.0 innings while walking one and striking out five batters. The 24-year-old had to settle for a no-decision but boasts a 2.51 ERA over his first three starts.

Montgomery tied the game at 4-4 in the eighth inning when Kinney reached base on a weak infield single. Jared Southard then walked the next two Biscuits batters to load the bases. Rocket City manager Andy Schatzley called in Jose Fermin to pitch, and although Fermin retired the next three batters, Will Simpson managed to tie the game with a sacrifice fly to center field.

The Biscuits and Pandas found themselves in an extra-inning situation for the third time in the series. In the top of the tenth inning, Caleb Ketchup, the designated runner, was caught stealing at third on the first pitch. Reliever Dan Hammer (W, 1-0) went on to retire the next two Trash Pandas batters to keep the game tied. In the bottom of the inning, Kelvin Caceras (L, 0-2) surrendered a bases-loaded single to Ledbetter, allowing Etzel to score the game-winning run in a walk-off fashion, sealing the victory at 5-4.

