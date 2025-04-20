Barons Fall 5-3 to the Shuckers in Extra Innings
April 20, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Birmingham Barons News Release
The Biloxi Shuckers scored two runs in the 11th inning to win 5-3 over the Birmingham Barons. The Barons held a 3-2 lead going into the ninth inning, but could not hold the lead as the Shuckers tied the score at 3-3.
Starting pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez pitched five innings, giving up two hits, no earned runs, and four walks with eight strikeouts.
In the bottom of the third inning for the Barons, Rikuu Nishida walked. William Bergolla singled on a line drive to right field to put runners on the corners. Wilfred Veras reaches on an error, scoring Nishida. With two outs, Jacob Gonzalez singled on a ground ball to right field, scoring Bergolla. A throwing error by the right fielder scores Veras, and the Barons led 3-0.
In the top of the sixth inning, an Eric Brown Jr. RBI single and an Ethan Murray RBI single gave the Shuckers two runs, and the Barons still led 3-2.
The Barons had other chances to score but couldn't push across any more runs. Jacob Gonzalez led the Barons with two hits and an RBI. Nishida had another stolen base and leads the Southern League with eight stolen bases on the season. The Barons won only two of the six games against Biloxi in the recent series.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from April 20, 2025
- Bullpen Tosses 8.1 Shutout Innings, Lifts Shuckers to 5-3 Comeback Win - Biloxi Shuckers
- Barons Fall 5-3 to the Shuckers in Extra Innings - Birmingham Barons
- Ledbetter's Walk-Off Lifts Biscuits to Win in Series Finale against Trash Pandas - Montgomery Biscuits
- Biscuits Rally Late to Beat Rocket City 5-4 in Another Extra-Inning Game - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Late Pensacola Rally Spoils Excellent Outing from Burkhalter in Series Finale Loss - Columbus Clingstones
- Late Comeback Seals Road Series Win for Wahoos - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.