Barons Fall 5-3 to the Shuckers in Extra Innings

April 20, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Biloxi Shuckers scored two runs in the 11th inning to win 5-3 over the Birmingham Barons. The Barons held a 3-2 lead going into the ninth inning, but could not hold the lead as the Shuckers tied the score at 3-3.

Starting pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez pitched five innings, giving up two hits, no earned runs, and four walks with eight strikeouts.

In the bottom of the third inning for the Barons, Rikuu Nishida walked. William Bergolla singled on a line drive to right field to put runners on the corners. Wilfred Veras reaches on an error, scoring Nishida. With two outs, Jacob Gonzalez singled on a ground ball to right field, scoring Bergolla. A throwing error by the right fielder scores Veras, and the Barons led 3-0.

In the top of the sixth inning, an Eric Brown Jr. RBI single and an Ethan Murray RBI single gave the Shuckers two runs, and the Barons still led 3-2.

The Barons had other chances to score but couldn't push across any more runs. Jacob Gonzalez led the Barons with two hits and an RBI. Nishida had another stolen base and leads the Southern League with eight stolen bases on the season. The Barons won only two of the six games against Biloxi in the recent series.

