Bullpen Tosses 8.1 Shutout Innings, Lifts Shuckers to 5-3 Comeback Win

April 20, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Despite trailing 3-0 into the sixth, the Biloxi Shuckers (6-9) used 8.1 shutout innings from the bullpen, four unanswered runs and an 11 th inning triple from Garrett Spain for a 4-3 win over the Birmingham Barons (7-7) in the series finale. With the win, the Shuckers earned their first series win of the season.

The game stayed scoreless into the third as Shuckers starter Alexander Cornielle struck out three over 2.0 innings. The Barons took a 1-0 lead in the third when an error on a groundball to short allowed Wilfred Veras to reach, scoring Rikuu Nishida from third. Later in the inning, Jacob Gonzalez lined a single into right, bringing in two and giving the Barons a 3-0 lead.

The Barons held the lead at 3-0 behind starter Wikelman González, who finished his afternoon with eight strikeouts over 5.0 shutout innings. In the sixth, the Shuckers got to the Barons' bullpen with RBI singles from Eric Brown Jr. and Ethan Murray, making it 3-2. The game stayed at 3-2 until two outs in the ninth, when the Shuckers used a single from Luis Lara and three straight walks, including a bases-loaded walk to Darrien Miller on a 3-2 count to tie the game. The game remained tied until the 11 th, when Garrett Spain made it 4-3 with an RBI triple to the wall in left-center. A passed ball then brought Spain home, making it 5-3.

Out of the bullpen, six Shuckers' relievers combined for 8.1 shutout innings, including five hitless innings to finish the game. Brian Fitzpatrick (2-0) earned the win after stranding the winning run at third in the 10 th and Will Childers picked up his third save of the season with a perfect 11 th inning. The Shuckers bullpen ended the series with one run allowed in 30.1 innings, a 0.30 ERA. Tyler Davis (0-2) took the loss for the Barons.

Luis Lara (2-for-4, 2 BB), Cooper Pratt (2-for-3, 2 2B, 3 BB) and Zavier Warren (2-for-4, BB) all recorded multi-hit efforts for the Shuckers. Lara's multi-hit performance extended his multi-hit streak to four consecutive games, a career-high at a full-season affiliate. The Shuckers also set a season-high with nine walks.

