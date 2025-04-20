Late Comeback Seals Road Series Win for Wahoos

April 20, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Luis Palacios

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Luis Palacios(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Columbus, Ga. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (11-4) clinched their third consecutive series win to open the 2025 season with a 5-3 victory over the Columbus Clingstones (6-8) on Sunday.

The Wahoos jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning. A one-out Joe Mack single and a groundout placed a runner in scoring position for first baseman Nathan Martorella, who drove home Mack with a two-out hit to put Pensacola ahead 1-0.

The Clingstones answered back in each of their next two innings. Facing Wahoo starter Luis Palacios (ND), Columbus tied the game in the second inning when third baseman Keshawn Ogans drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk. Palacios escaped the jam without further trouble, but yielded another run in the third inning when Columbus right fielder Ethan Workinger singled home shortstop Cal Conley. After three innings of play, the Clingstones led 2-1.

Pensacola failed to answer in the middle innings against Columbus starter Blake Burkhalter (ND), who did not allow a baserunner over his final three innings. The Clingstones' bullpen continued to keep the Wahoos in check into the seventh inning, when catcher Sam Praytor's two-out walk snapped a streak of 17 consecutive batters retired by the Columbus pitching staff.

Trailing 2-1 in the eighth inning, the Blue Wahoo bats finally came to life. Facing righthander Jorge Juan (L, 0-1), center fielder Mark Coley II and Joe Mack each drew walks to put two aboard with nobody out. Second baseman Jared Serna then hit a 3-0 pitch into right field, scoring Coley from second before Ethan Workinger's error allowed Mack to score from first. After a pitching change, Pensacola tacked on another run when Serna's steal attempt of second provoked an errant throw by Columbus catcher Adam Zebrowski. The second Clingstones' error of the inning allowed Serna to score and give the Wahoos a 4-2 lead heading to the bottom of the eighth.

In the bottom of the eighth, Columbus pulled closer when first baseman Drew Compton doubled home Cal Conley against Pensacola righthander Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (W, 1-0). The Wahoos responded with an insurance run in the top of the ninth when Mark Coley's RBI single scored left fielder Dalvy Rosario from second. Righthander Josh Ekness (SV, 2) entered for the bottom of the ninth and closed out a 5-3 Pensacola victory.

The series win marks the first-ever series victory for Pensacola over Columbus and the first road series win for the Blue Wahoos in 2025.

The Blue Wahoos return to Pensacola on Tuesday, April 22 to begin a six-game series with the Knoxville Smokies. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is schedule for 6:05 p.m. CT with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 20, 2025

Late Comeback Seals Road Series Win for Wahoos - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.