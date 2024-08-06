Craig Yoho Named Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July

August 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that Biloxi Shuckers reliever Craig Yoho has been named the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July. It marks the first honor of Yoho's career and he becomes the third different Shuckers pitcher to earn the award this season, joining Shane Smith (May) and Logan Henderson (June).

Over nine appearances in July, Yoho allowed two unearned runs in 10.0 innings, including two saves. Yoho earned his first career save on July 1, 2024 against the Mississippi Braves and his second at Mississippi on July 6. Yoho also struck out 19 of the 44 batters he faced, a 43% strikeout rate, and limited opponents to a .179 (9-for-39) average.

Entering today, Yoho is among the Double-A leaders (min. 20 IP) in strikeout rate (1 st, 47%), Fielding Independent Pitching (1 st, 0.67), groundball rate (7 th, 63%) and ERA (7 th, 1.17). Drafted in the eighth round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft out of Indiana University, Yoho made his Double-A debut on June 1, 2024 after being promoted from High-A Wisconsin.

