Showboats Single-Game Tickets on Sale Today

February 27, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Single-game tickets for the Memphis Showboats 2025 season are on sale today.

Tickets for any of the Showboats' five home games at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium are available at uflshowboats.com/tickets. Fans can also reach a ticket specialist by calling 901-341-7008 or sending an email to tickets@uflshowboats.com. Season tickets are still available through the above contacts as well.

The Showboats will play five home games at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium during the 2025 United Football League season.

Memphis opens the season March 30, hosting the Michigan Panthers for an 11 a.m. kickoff. The Showboats return home April 12 for a 1:30 p.m. tilt vs. the Houston Roughnecks. Following a three-game road swing, Memphis is back home to face the St. Louis Battlehawks on March 11, with the game slated for 11 a.m. Memphis wraps up the regular season with back-to-back home games vs. the Arlington Renegades (May 24, 11 a.m.) and the defending UFL champion Birmingham Stallions (June 1, 2 p.m.).

Memphis players report to training camp in Arlington, Texas today. The team will take part in meetings, conditioning tests, physicals, equipment fitting and other onboarding activities over the weekend. The Showboats will hit the field for their first practice Monday.

