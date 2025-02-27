San Antonio Brahmas Announce Updated Coaching Staff Ahead of 2025 UFL Season

February 27, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Brahmas have announced changes to the coaching staff that will assist head coach Wade Phillips for the 2025 United Football League season. Phillips returns seven of eight assistant coaches who helped the Brahmas to a 2024 XFL Conference Championship and a berth in the inaugural UFL Championship return.

Marvin Williams Jr., who coached running backs for the Brahmas last season, moves over to the offensive line with the departure of Andre Gurode. Jesse Thompson has joined the staff to coach running backs. Thompson most recently helped Ritsumeikan University in Japan win a national championship where he served as team advisor and assistant offensive coordinator. Prior to Ritsumeikan, he was the special teams coordinator at Idaho State.

2024 SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS STAFF

Wade Phillips, Head Coach

Marc Lillibridge, General Manager

Will Reed, Defensive Coordinator

A.J. Smith, Offensive Coordinator

Chris Achuff, Defensive Line

Derrick Berry, Linebackers

Josh Jones, Defensive Backs

Marvin Williams Jr., Offensive Line

Payton Pardee, Special Teams/Wide Receivers

Jesse Thompspn, Running Backs

"Our staff had great success last season and we're hoping to build upon that momentum," Phillips said. "We established a winning brand of football in our first season together. We created a family atmosphere that our returning players are looking forward to getting back to and our new players should embrace quickly."

Phillips enters his second season as head coach of the Brahmas and third straight coaching spring football. He led the Brahmas to a 7-3 regular season record in 2024. In his last two seasons coaching the Brahmas and legacy XFL Houston Roughnecks, Phillips has gone 14-6 with two playoff appearances.

The Brahmas defensive coaching staff returns defensive coordinator Will Reed, defensive line coach Chris Achuff, linebackers coach Derrick Berry and defensive backs coach Josh Jones. San Antonio's defense ranked first in the UFL in total defense (256.7 yards per game), scoring defense (15.3 points per game), sacks (32) and touchdowns allowed (12).

Offensive coordinator A.J. Smith and wide receivers/special teams coach Payton Pardee also return to lead a San Antonio offense which finished third in total yards (296.6 yards per game) and fourth in total offense. Williams moves to the offensive line

Marc Lillibridge enters his second season as general manager of the San Antonio Brahmas.

