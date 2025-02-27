United Football League Leverages Salesforce's Agentforce to Provide World Class Service to Ticket Holders

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced that it is working with Salesforce, the world's #1 AI CRM, to create even more loyal and engaged fans through personalized and memorable experiences. Through this new collaboration, Salesforce will work side-by-side with the UFL, enabling them with the power of autonomous agents through Agentforce, the agentic layer of the Salesforce Platform, providing them a digital labor force to support ticket holders by expanding the league's ticket sales, customer service, and marketing assets.

"The UFL is thrilled to partner with Salesforce, a true technology leader in AI offerings," said Josh Cella, UFL Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations. "As a league heading into its second season, the UFL embraces new technologies that will help us to reach new heights. Our fans are at the core of everything we do and we believe Salesforce's Agentforce will enable us to better cater to their needs."

As part of this collaboration, Salesforce's deeply unified platform, including Agentforce, will transform the league's fan engagement operations, helping to fuel the growth of the UFL by creating better avenues to reach customers. The company will provide its over-a-quarter century expertise to the league's ticket sales force.

With Agentforce, AI agents will handle customer inquiries around frequent topics ranging from booking and product questions to stadium policies, freeing up the sales team to focus on more complex customer requests. Agentforce will also augment the fan experience, managing game-day inquiries related to ticketing, stadium policies, and parking, and providing instant, personalized, and consistent support across all channels, 24/7.

From developing an easy-to-navigate landing page for the league's website, which will allow fans to ask the UFL's virtual agent "Dash" any game or gameday related question to expediting the ticketing sales process, Salesforce will work hands-on with the UFL's sales team to develop better skills and to enhance their impact on the UFL. This effort will include a special focus during the upcoming renewal season on addressing the specific needs of fans by offering them a more customized game experience.

In addition, throughout the upcoming 2025 season, Salesforce will partner with the UFL on a new pre-game feature on FOX which will break down the upcoming game based on player performance data as well as through the insights of the on-air talent before kickoff.

The 2025 season will kick off on Friday, March 28, at 8 p.m. ET when FOX Sports debuts FOX UFL Friday - a new night dedicated to UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season - with a matchup featuring the St. Louis Battlehawks against the Houston Roughnecks. The league's second season will conclude on Saturday, June 14, when ABC presents the 2025 UFL Championship Game.

