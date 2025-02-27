San Antonio Brahmas Report to Arlington Today in Preparation for Camp
February 27, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
San Antonio Brahmas News Release
ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League announced the official opening of its training camps will take place on Monday, March 3, when more than 600 coaches and players begin preparation for the upcoming 2025 season. All eight teams will conduct training camps in the DFW Metroplex, with two teams practicing at each of the four locations. The UFL HQ in Arlington will serve as the main hub for all football operations throughout the 2025 season. The San Antonio Brahmas reported today.
The 2025 season will kick off on Friday, March 28, at 8 p.m. ET when FOX Sports debuts FOX UFL Friday - a new night dedicated to UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season - with a matchup featuring the St. Louis Battlehawks against the Houston Roughnecks. The league's second season will conclude on Saturday, June 14, when ABC presents the 2025 UFL Championship Game.
