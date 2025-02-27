Arlington Renegades Single Game Tickets Now on Sale
February 27, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Arlington Renegades News Release
The United Football League (UFL) and the Arlington Renegades are excited to announce that single-game tickets for the 2025 season are now available for purchase, starting today, Thursday, February 27, at 10:00 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets for all Renegades' home games at Choctaw Stadium through Ticketmaster.
WHO: Arlington Renegades
WHEN: Thursday, February, 27, 2025
TIME: 10:00 a.m. CT
WHERE: https://www.theufl.com/arlington-tickets
2025 HOME GAME SCHEDULE
Get ready for an unforgettable season of football! Here's a look at the 2025 home game schedule:
March 29 vs. San Antonio - Home Opener - Return of the Bandit
April 6 vs. Houston - Hats Off to Heroes
April 19 vs. St. Louis - Her Game Day
April 27 vs. DC - Celebration of Football
May 10 vs. Michigan - Fan Appreciation Night
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from February 27, 2025
- San Antonio Brahmas Single-Game Tickets on Sale Today - San Antonio Brahmas
- Arlington Renegades Single Game Tickets Now on Sale - Arlington Renegades
- Showboats Single-Game Tickets on Sale Today - Memphis Showboats
- United Football League Leverages Salesforce's Agentforce to Provide World Class Service to Ticket Holders - UFL
- DC Defenders Single-Game Tickets on Sale Today at 10 A.M ET - D.C. Defenders
- Single-Game Tickets On-Sale Today at 10am - St. Louis Battlehawks
- Michigan Panthers Single-Game Tickets on Sale Today at 10 a.m. ET - Michigan Panthers
- Houston Roughnecks Single-Game Tickets on Sale Today at 10 a.m. - Houston Roughnecks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arlington Renegades Stories
- Arlington Renegades Single Game Tickets Now on Sale
- Arlington Renegades Training Camp to Begin on March 3
- Arlington Renegades Single Game Tickets on Sale February 27th for 2025 Season
- Arlington Renegades Announce 2025 Coaching Staff
- Renegades Quarterback Luis Perez Re-Signs with Team