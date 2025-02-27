Arlington Renegades Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

February 27, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







The United Football League (UFL) and the Arlington Renegades are excited to announce that single-game tickets for the 2025 season are now available for purchase, starting today, Thursday, February 27, at 10:00 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets for all Renegades' home games at Choctaw Stadium through Ticketmaster.

WHO: Arlington Renegades

WHEN: Thursday, February, 27, 2025

TIME: 10:00 a.m. CT

WHERE: https://www.theufl.com/arlington-tickets

2025 HOME GAME SCHEDULE

Get ready for an unforgettable season of football! Here's a look at the 2025 home game schedule:

March 29 vs. San Antonio - Home Opener - Return of the Bandit

April 6 vs. Houston - Hats Off to Heroes

April 19 vs. St. Louis - Her Game Day

April 27 vs. DC - Celebration of Football

May 10 vs. Michigan - Fan Appreciation Night

