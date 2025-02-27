Single-Game Tickets On-Sale Today at 10am

February 27, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

ST. LOUIS - United Football League (UFL) single-game tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. local time in each market. Fans can purchase tickets for all six of the St. Louis Battlehawks home games at UFLBattlehawks.com/tickets. The Battlehawks will again play their home games at The Dome at America's Center.

Single-game tickets for the St. Louis Battlehawks start at just $21.

The 2025 UFL season will begin with one road game for St. Louis before the home opener on Sunday, April 6th against the San Antonio Brahmas (5:30 p.m. CT on FS1). The Battlehawks will also play home games Sunday, April 13th vs. D.C. Defenders (2 p.m. CT on ABC), Saturday, April 26th against the Michigan Panthers (6 p.m. CT on ESPN), Friday, May 2nd vs. Arlington Renegades (7 p.m. CT on FOX), Saturday, May 17th vs. Birmingham Stallions (Noon CT on FOX), and Friday, May 23rd vs. San Antonio Brahmas (7 p.m.. CT on FOX).

