Houston Roughnecks Single-Game Tickets on Sale Today at 10 a.m.

February 27, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Houston Roughnecks News Release







Single-game tickets for all five Houston Roughnecks regular season games go on sale Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. CT. Ticket prices start as low as $22 for individual tickets and can be purchased at uflroughnecks.com/tickets.

The Roughnecks will play five regular season home games at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium, launching the 2025 UFL season on Friday, March 28 vs. the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Each home game will offer unique fan experiences, pre-game activities, special gameday presentation elements, group ticket offers, community partnerships, and exclusive promotional items and giveaways.

2025 Roughnecks Home Game Schedule at TDECU Stadium:

Theme Date Time Opponent

Space City Celebration Friday, March 28 7 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks

Faith, Family, Football Saturday, April 19 6 p.m. Birmingham Stallions

Houston Huddle-Up Saturday, May 3 11 a.m. Memphis Showboats

H-Town Proud Saturday, May 17 12 p.m. Michigan Panthers

Hats off to Heroes Sunday, May 25 3 p.m. D.C. Defenders

Season tickets are also still available. 2025 memberships offer new, exclusive benefits and special game day experiences for Roughneck fans. Benefits include field access, player meet-and-greets, early bird opportunities and priority access to unique experiences. To purchase season tickets, Roughneck fans can visit here.

Ticketmaster will serve as the Official Ticketing Partner of the UFL.

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m.

WHERE: Tickets can be purchased at uflroughnecks.com/tickets. For questions regarding tickets, call 346-568-1077 or email tickets@UFLRoughnecks.com.

