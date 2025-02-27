DC Defenders Single-Game Tickets on Sale Today at 10 A.M ET

February 27, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders News Release







Single-game tickets for all five DC Defenders regular-season home games will go on sale to the general public today, Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. ET. Ticket prices start as low as $25 for individual tickets and can be purchased at ufldefenders.com/tickets.

The Defenders bring professional spring football back to the District for a third consecutive season. Five regular season home games are played at Audi Field in Buzzard Point, including a home opener against defending UFL champion Birmingham Stallions.

DC Defenders Home Game Schedule:

Date Time Opponent Theme College Series

Sunday, March 30 3:00 pm ET Birmingham Stallions Red Zone Virginia Tech

Saturday, April 5 8:00 pm ET Memphis Showboats Blossom Bowl University of Maryland

Sunday, April 20 5:00 pm ET San Antonio Brahmas I <3 Football TBA

Sunday, May 18 12:00 pm ET Arlington Renegades Fan Appreciation JMU

Friday, May 30 8:00 pm ET St. Louis Battlehawks Hats Off to Heroes Catholic University

In keeping with the season-long "More of What You Love" campaign, the Defenders will show the love to fans with more ways to experience game day. Each home game offers unique fan experiences including themes, ticket packages including the newly launched College Series, game day activations at the Defenders Bar Network, and community partnerships.

In addition to single game tickets, season ticket packages are also still available. The recently launched Shield Crew is the best way to secure great seats at the lowest prices and receive game day benefits, invitations to exclusive events, and discounts on merchandise. Luxury suites are also available and can be booked instantly online.

