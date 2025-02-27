Michigan Panthers Single-Game Tickets on Sale Today at 10 a.m. ET

February 27, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







Detroit, Michigan - Single-game tickets for the Michigan Panthers 2025 United Football League season will go on sale today at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets, which start as low as $22 (plus fees), for any of the Panthers' five home games at Ford Field are available at uflpanthers.com/tickets. Fans can also reach a ticket specialist by calling 231-443-9494 or by sending an email to tickets@uflpanthers.com. Season tickets and discounts for groups of 10 or more people are still available through the above contacts as well.

Michigan will open the season on the road but will then play three straight home games, starting on Friday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET when the Panthers host the Birmingham Stallions. The team's second home game of the season will be against the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, April 13 at 12 p.m. ET. Michigan will close out the early homestand against the Memphis Showboats on Friday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET. The Panthers will return to the friendly confines of Ford Field on May 4 when they host the D.C. Defenders at 12 p.m. ET. Michigan's home finale will be on May 31 when the team hosts the Houston Roughnecks at 3 p.m. ET.

To find out more about the 2025 Michigan Panthers, see the full schedule and purchase tickets, fans can also click on UFLPanthers.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.