San Antonio Brahmas Single-Game Tickets on Sale Today

February 27, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Single-game tickets for the San Antonio Brahmas' 2025 United Football League season are officially on sale.

Tickets for any of the Brahmas' four home games at The Alamodome are available at uflbrahmas.com/tickets. Fans can contact a member of the Brahmas Ticket Experience team at 210-404-4539 or via email at tickets@uflbrahmas.com.

Fans can also purchase great season tickets packages for all four home games starting at $25 per game. Access to the Lone Star Club, Brahmas Bullpen and Private Suite Leases are also available.

The defending XFL Conference champions will face conference rival the Arlington Renegades in their season opener on Saturday, March 29 at 3 p.m. CT on the road in Arlington. San Antonio's home opener will be Sunday, April 27 at 2 p.m. CT when they welcome the Houston Roughnecks to the Alamodome. The Brahmas will also host the DC. Defenders on Friday May 9 at 7 p.m. CT and the Memphis Showboats on Friday May 16 at 7 p.m. CT. San Antonio closes out the regular season at home against the Arlington Renegades on June 1 at 11 a.m. CT.

To find out more about the 2025 San Antonio Brahmas, see the full schedule and purchase tickets, fans can also visit UFLBrahmas.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.