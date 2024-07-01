Sherwin Doubles Twice in 10-6 Loss to Greenville

ASHEVILLE - The quick turnaround from a road series in Bowling Green to hosting the Greenville Drive without an off day was a tough task to begin with. The Asheville Tourists showed their fight once again, despite the adversity, however a fast start for the Drive was enough to keep the Tourists out of the win column on Monday night.

Greenville scored seven runs in the first three innings to take an early 7-0 lead. Asheville plated one in the third and three more in the fourth. Anthony Sherwin hit a two-run double and Luis Baez plated Jackson Loftin with a Sacrifice Fly.

It looked like the Tourists would gain even more ground in the sixth, but a double steal by Loftin and Sherwin was called back due to batter's interference. Greenville answered with three more runs but Asheville responded once again with two in the ninth.

Sherwin finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run, a walk, and two RBI. Austin Deming added two hits and Baez upped his RBI total on the season to 50. Manuel Urias covered five innings out of the Tourists bullpen and struck out seven.

Game Two of the three-game home set is scheduled for 6:35pm ET Tuesday night.

