Battle of Blue Returns to Wilmington

July 1, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







After a six-game away series against the Hudson Valley Renegades, the Wilmington Blue Rocks are back in Delaware to host the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. This marks the Ã¯Â¬Ârst time the BlueClaws, the High-A aÃ¯Â¬Æliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, visit Wilmington this season. In the two trips the Blue Rocks have taken to Lakewood this year, they have gone 2-10. The Blue Rocks look to get the upper hand at home this week, but there are a lot of rising stars on the Jersey Shore squad to keep an eye on.

Pitchers

The BlueClaws come into Wilmington with a well-rounded group of both starting pitchers and relievers.

Left-hander Samuel Aldegheri boasts a 3.00 ERA, the best of any starter on the team. Despite an injury early in the season, Aldegheri has remained a steady member of the BlueClaws' pitching rotation with a 5-5 record, 21 earned runs against him, and 88 strikeouts through 12 starts (63 innings). Another starting left-handed pitcher, Braedan Fausnaught leads the BlueClaws' starting pitching staÃ¯Â¬â¬ wins with a 6-1 record. In 12 starts and just over 63 innings, the left-hander has a 3.53 ERA, 61 strikeouts, and 25 earned runs against him.

Along with the team's dependable starters, the BlueClaws also have clutch bullpen members to close out games. Left-hander Andrew Walling has six wins, three saves, and zero losses on the year. Through just over 30 innings, he's struck out 40 batters and allowed seven earned runs for a 2.08 ERA.

Batters

The BlueClaws have star potential on the mound, but the High-A team's top prospects are within the batter's box. In fact, three of the organization's top ten farm system athletes are in Lakewood.

Aidan Miller, ranked No. 2 overall on Philadelphia's prospects list, is one of the newer members of the BlueClaws, but is already making an impact on oÃ¯Â¬â¬ense. He was called up from the Clearwater Threshers on June 11, the Ã¯Â¬Ârst day of the Blue Rocks' most recent series against Jersey Shore. The shortstop recorded four runs, Ã¯Â¬Âve RBIs and 10 hits, including one home run, in his Ã¯Â¬Ârst 50 at-bats for the BlueClaws.

Justin Crawford, who has been with the team since the start of the season, is the Phillies' No. 4 overall prospect. He leads the team in multiple batting statistics including runs (40), hits (73), and stolen bases (24). With these numbers, as well as 31 RBIs and a .281 average, the outÃ¯Â¬Âelder and his conviction in the batter's box could pose a massive threat in this upcoming series.

Although they didn't crack the top ten list, Leandro Pineda and Jordan Dissin have swung hot bats for the BlueClaws this season. Pineda leads the team with 43 RBIs and .408 slugging, while Dissin leads Jersey Shore with nine home runs.

Heading into this matchup, both Jersey Shore and Wilmington have diÃ¯Â¬â¬erent rosters than the last time they met in Lakewood. Most notably, the Blue Rocks retrieved top prospect Jared McKenzie from his rehab assignment and picked up Ã¯Â¬Ârst baseman Joe Naranjo out of free agency. Meanwhile, the BlueClaws are without right-handed pitcher Daniel Harper, who was promoted to Double-A ahead of the series (7 saves, 2.08 ERA, 30 strikeouts in 25 innings). From Independence Day celebrations to heated matchups, this split series is sure to come with Ã¯Â¬Âreworks.

