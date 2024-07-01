Cyclones Drop Third Straight; Fall to Renegades, 5-0

July 1, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite another multi-hit game from 1B Nick Lorusso, the Cyclones were held in check on Monday night in a 5-0 shutout loss to the Renegades. The loss - Brooklyn's third straight - marks the 10th time this season Brooklyn has been held to no runs in a game. For Lorusso, Monday was his 15th multi-hit game of the season, and first since June 23rd. RHP Jonathan Pintaro put together a strong performance, tossing five shutout innings, while giving up only three hits on the night. The Pelham, Alabama native struck out seven Renegades, and walked only two.

Pintaro and RHP Baron Stuart found themselves trading punches in a pitchers duel for the front half of the contest. The starting pitchers traded zeroes through the first five innings. Stuart would go on to pick up the victory - his fifth of the season - spinning 6.2 scoreless innings, surrendering four hits and walking three.

In the sixth, Hudson Valley broke the deadlock. LF Christopher Familia got things started for the Renegades off of LHP Julian Smith. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Familia singled through the right side to plate a pair for the game's first runs.

Two batters later, with a pair on and two away, 2B Roc Riggio provided the Renegades with a two run double on a sharp line drive to left field to push the Renegades lead to 4-0. Riggio would finish with a pair of hits and a pair of walks. Smith was tagged with four runs, all of which were earned. He was replaced by RHP Jimmy Loper, who sat down the next batter to retire the side.

Loper went on to toss the rest of the contest for Brooklyn, providing some much needed length for the short-handed Cyclones bullpen. Loper recorded the final 10 outs of the contest, giving up only one base hit - a solo home run off the bat of DH Garrett Martin.

The Cyclones finished Monday's contest with only four base hits. Not only was Stuart superb in a starting capacity, but a pair of Renegades relievers in LHP Joel Valdez and RHP Cole Ayers held Brooklyn without a base hit over the final 2.1 frames.

Brooklyn and Hudson Valley continue their series on Tuesday night from Maimonides Park. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. RHP Jonah Tong (2-1, 3.38 ERA) is expected to take the ball for Brooklyn. Hudson Valley projects to counter with RHP Sebastian Keane (6-5, 4.55 ERA).

