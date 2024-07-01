Three Hits, HR for Crawford But Claws Fall 7-3

WILMINGTON, DE - Justin Crawford had three hits including a home run but the BlueClaws fell 7-3 on Monday to Wilmington for their fifth straight loss and seventh in their last eight games.

Jersey Shore fell to 3-7 in the second half with the loss.

The Blue Rocks opened the scoring in the bottom of the second with two runs off Braeden Fausnaught. Matt Suggs' third home run of the season made it 1-0. Then later in the inning, Jonathon Thomas added an RBI single.

The BlueClaws tied the game in the top of the third on a two-run home run by Justin Crawford. It was his fifth of the season.

Jared McKenzie then gave the Blue Rocks the lead back, with a two run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was his second of the year. Fausnaught was victimized again by the home run ball in the bottom of the sixth, a two run blast by Phillip Glasser for his third home run of the season which gave the Blue Rocks a 6-2 lead.

Glasser's long ball was Fausnaught's (6-2) final pitch of the game. He came out after 5.2 innings, allowing six runs.

Wilmington added a run in the eighth and Crawford added an RBI single in the ninth.

Erick Brito had a hit and in the process extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Wilmington starter Riley Cornelio (6-6) earned the win, allowing two runs in six innings.

The teams continue their series on Tuesday night. RHP Mitch Neunborn starts for Jersey Shore.

