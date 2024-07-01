Caul-Ed It: 'Dads Walk-Off in the 11th

Hickory, NC - Cam Cauley singled home Marcus Smith in the 11th inning Monday night, as the Hickory Crawdads returned home with a 3-2 win against the Winston-Salem Dash at LP Frans Stadium.

DJ Peters earned the win for Hickory (5-5, 33-43), tossing a scoreless inning in the 11th to improve his record to 1-1.

Cauley got things going early for the 'Dads, as the Houston native tripled to lead off the game against Dash starter Davis Martin. He would score on a ground out from Yeison Morrobel, giving Hickory a 1-0 advantage.

Winston-Salem (4-6, 35-41) knotted the game at 1-1 in the third against Hickory starter D.J. McCarty. That run would be the only earned run of the night surrendered by Crawdads' pitching, as McCarty, Adrian Rodriguez and Jacob Maton would combine with Peters to strike out 14 batters, allowing only four hits.

The Dash would gain their first lead of the night in the 10th inning on a single from Samuel Zavala. Zavala's single scored Wes Kath, who opened the frame as the assigned runner for extra innings. The lead would be short-lived, as Anthony Gutierrez would score Ben Blackwell in the bottom half of the frame on a sacrifice fly.

After Peters kept the Dash off the board in the 11th, Cauley would play hero, scoring Marcus Smith from third with a drive to left center field to send the patrons home happy with a walk-off winner.

Cauley's multi-hit effort was equaled by Sebastian Walcott who singled twice in the contest. The two-hit game for Cauley gives him seven hits in his last 14 at-bats to propel his average to .233 on the year.

The Crawdads will play game two of their brief three-game homestand against Winston-Salem tomorrow, as Kohl Drake makes his first start at LP Frans Stadium at 7pm. Crawdads Pregame begins at 6:45pm on MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app and hickorycrawdads.com.

