Kodai Senga to Begin MLB Rehab Assignment with Brooklyn on Wednesday

July 1, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - In conjunction with the New York Mets, the Brooklyn Cyclones announced on Monday that RHP Kodai Senga is slated to make a Major League rehab start with the team on Wednesday evening against Hudson Valley at Maimonides Park.

The 31-year-old was placed on the Mets injured list on March 25 with a right shoulder capsule strain. Senga has yet to pitch in a major league game in 2024, as he works his way back from injury.

Senga enjoyed a spectacular 2023 rookie campaign in Queens. The native of Japan pitched to a stellar 2.98 ERA across 29 starts with New York. Senga struck out 202 batters across 166.1 innings of work, en route to being named a National League All-Star.

The Mets acquired Senga in December of 2022 after an illustrious career in his native Japan. The right-hander finished seventh in Cy Young voting for the National League, and placed second in the N.L. Rookie of the Year polls, behind only Arizona's OF Corbin Carroll.

Senga's rehab stint on Coney Island marks the sixth big-league rehabber to appear with the Cyclones in 2024 alone. RHP Sean Reid-Foley, RHP Tylor Megill, RHP Drew Smith, C Francisco Alvarez and RHP Edwin Díaz all rehabbed on Coney Island this season.

Also on Wednesday, the Cyclones will give away a Joey Chestnut Bobblehead to the first 1,500 fans at Maimonides Park. Additionally, there is a special Summer Party Shirt ticket package, and a special Rooftop BBQ Party, and a post-game fireworks. For all ticket packages, please visit brooklyncyclones.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.