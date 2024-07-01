Fondtain Strikes out Career-High Six Batters in Hot Rods 4-1 Win

July 1, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory, North Carolina - TJ Fondtain marked career-highs with 5.0 innings and six strikeouts in his first professional start, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (5-4, 41-34) to a 4-1 win over the Rome Emperors (5-5, 41-33) at AdventHealth Stadium on Monday in Rome, Georgia.

Bowling Green struck first in the top of the first frame against Rome starter Mitch Farris. Brayden Taylor reached on a fielding error by Farris. Taylor stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error from Dawson Dimon. Tre' Morgan lifted a sacrifice fly to left, making it a 1-0 Hot Rods lead.

The Emperors responded in the bottom of the third against Fondtain. With two outs in the inning, Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. smashed a solo homer to left, evening the game, 1-1.

Two runs came around to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the fifth with Farris still on the mound. Tatem Levins led off with a double, and Hunter Haas followed with a double of his own, driving in Levins to make it a 2-1 Bowling Green lead. Gionti Turner kept the momentum going, doubling home Haas to extend the advantage, 3-1.

Levins scored the final run of the game in the top of the seventh against Rome reliever Elison Joseph. He reached on a dropped third strike and advanced to second on a balk. Levins moved up and then scored on a wild pitch and a passed ball, making it 4-1. Nate Dahle, Jack Hartman, and Jackson Lancaster combined for 4.0 scoreless innings of relief work, locking down a 4-1 win for the Hot Rods.

Fondtain (3-1) picked up his first win of the season, tossing 5.0 innings, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out six. Farris (2-2) hurled 5.1 innings, surrendering three runs (two earned) on three hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts in his second loss oof the year. Lancaster (1) earned his first save, pitching 1.0 hitless inning with two strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play the second game of a six-game series at AdventHealth Stadium with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch on Tuesday. Bowling Green will send out RHP Duncan Davitt (5-5, 2.97) against Rome RHP Luis Vargas (3-0, 2.01).

