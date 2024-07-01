Kilpatrick Homers, Emperors Drop Game One to Bowling Green

ROME, GA - The Hot Rods never trailed in their 4-1 victory over the Emperors Monday night, the only run for Rome coming from a Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. solo homerun in the third.

First inning errors on Mitch Farris and Dawson Dimon allowed Bowling Green's Brayden Taylor to reach first and come around to score on a sacrifice fly off Tre' Morgans bat. Kilpatrick's homer in the third inning marked his fifth of the year and traveled 361-feet out to left field.

Farris settled in nicely after the unearned run in the first, stacking three zeros before the Hot Rods taxed Farris for three doubles in the fifth. Tatem Levins, Hunter Haas, and Gionti Turner accounted for Bowling Green's two runs in the fifth which effectively ended Farris' outing after two earned runs and seven strikeouts.

Elison Joseph recorded the final two outs of the sixth inning and would wind up striking out four batters in the seventh after the leadoff, Levins, reached base safely on a wild pitch. Levins would score after a balk, another wild pitch, and a passed ball to make it 4-1 at the stretch where it would stay.

Rome is back in action Tuesday with the first pitch set for 7:00 pm EDT.

