Kilpatrick Homers, Emperors Drop Game One to Bowling Green
July 1, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Rome Emperors News Release
ROME, GA - The Hot Rods never trailed in their 4-1 victory over the Emperors Monday night, the only run for Rome coming from a Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. solo homerun in the third.
First inning errors on Mitch Farris and Dawson Dimon allowed Bowling Green's Brayden Taylor to reach first and come around to score on a sacrifice fly off Tre' Morgans bat. Kilpatrick's homer in the third inning marked his fifth of the year and traveled 361-feet out to left field.
Farris settled in nicely after the unearned run in the first, stacking three zeros before the Hot Rods taxed Farris for three doubles in the fifth. Tatem Levins, Hunter Haas, and Gionti Turner accounted for Bowling Green's two runs in the fifth which effectively ended Farris' outing after two earned runs and seven strikeouts.
Elison Joseph recorded the final two outs of the sixth inning and would wind up striking out four batters in the seventh after the leadoff, Levins, reached base safely on a wild pitch. Levins would score after a balk, another wild pitch, and a passed ball to make it 4-1 at the stretch where it would stay.
Rome is back in action Tuesday with the first pitch set for 7:00 pm EDT.
Images from this story
|
Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. of the Rome Emperors
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2024
- Cyclones Drop Third Straight; Fall to Renegades, 5-0 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Kilpatrick Homers, Emperors Drop Game One to Bowling Green - Rome Emperors
- Caul-Ed It: 'Dads Walk-Off in the 11th - Hickory Crawdads
- Four Homers and Double-Digit Hits Lead Drive to 10-6 Victory over Asheville - Greenville Drive
- Fondtain Strikes out Career-High Six Batters in Hot Rods 4-1 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Stuart Lifts Renegades to 5-0 Victory - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Sherwin Doubles Twice in 10-6 Loss to Greenville - Asheville Tourists
- Three Hits, HR for Crawford But Claws Fall 7-3 - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Kodai Senga to Begin MLB Rehab Assignment with Brooklyn on Wednesday - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Battle of Blue Returns to Wilmington - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.