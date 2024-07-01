Stuart Lifts Renegades to 5-0 Victory

July 1, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Behind a dominating outing from Baron Stuart, the Hudson Valley Renegades earned a 5-0 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Monday night at Maimonides Park. The win marked Hudson Valley's second shutout in its last five games, and their sixth win in their last seven games.

Stuart (5-2) and Cyclones starter Jonathan Pintaro combined to allow just two hits through the first four innings, and neither team scored in the first five frames.

Stuart outdueled his counterpart, with just two hits allowed across 6.2 scoreless innings while inducing nine groundball outs. The right-hander retired 18 of the last 23 batters he faced, and recorded his third quality start of the season with the Renegades.

Hudson Valley opened the scoring with a four-run sixth inning against Julian Smith. Omar Martinez walked, Josh Moylan singled, and Garrett Martin walked to load the bases. A two-run single by Christopher Familia brought home Martinez and Moylan to make it 2-0 Renegades. Kiko Romero then reached on a fielder's choice, as Martin was thrown at home, putting runners at first and second.

Two batters later, Roc Riggio ripped a two-run double to right to score Familia and Romero, putting the Renegades in front 4-0. Riggio finished 2-for-3 with a walk and now has a 19-game on-base streak.

In the eighth, Garrett Martin extended the Renegades lead to 5-0 with a solo home run to left-center. Martin now has five home runs and nine extra-base hits in his last 12 games.

Joel Valdez and Cole Ayers combined for 2.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to seal the deal, allowing no hits and just one walk.

The Renegades look for their fourth straight win on Tuesday night as they continue their series with the Cyclones at Maimonides Park at 7 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Sebastian Keane (6-5, 4.55) will be the starter for the Renegades, while RHP Jonah Tong (2-1, 3.38) will go for the Cyclones.

The Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park on Independence Day on Thursday, July 4 to face the Brooklyn Cyclones. For tickets and more information slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

39-35, 6-3

