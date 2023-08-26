SEVY SLAM: 7th Inning Granny Seals It

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (66-58, 29-20) out-slugged the Las Vegas Aviators (63-60, 29-20) by a 10-4 final on Friday night at Cheney Stadium (series tied 2-2). The victory was Tacoma's 12th in their last 15 home games, and the Rainiers are now even with Las Vegas in the standings, two games back of Round Rock (31-18) for the PCL's second half playoff spot.

All four Las Vegas runs scored on a pair of homers cranked to left field by Yohel Pozo, his 13th and 14th this season. A first inning solo shot was followed by a blast with Darell Hernaiz and Tyler Wade (singles) on base in the third.

Tacoma batted nine times in both the second and fifth innings, scoring three runs in each frame. Riley Unroe (2-RBI double) and Zach DeLoach (bases loaded walk) were responsible for the first runs. Run-scoring hits by Robbie Tenerowicz and Pedro Severino (double) made it a 6-4 Rainiers lead in the middle innings.

Aviators starter Joe Boyle threw 80 pitches over 4.0 IP in his Triple-A debut (2 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 8 K). Tacoma lefty Logan Allen worked five full innings (72 pitches): 6 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

Still leading 6-4 in the seventh, the Rainiers sent up exactly nine hitters a third time, and Severino's third hit of the evening was a grand slam to left field. It was Tacoma's fourth slam this season, the first hit by someone other than Mike Ford or Jake Scheiner, and their first since June 3 at Cheney Stadium vs. Sacramento (Scheiner). Robert Emery's leadoff double began the rally, his first Triple-A hit, and he was joined on base by Scheiner (fielder's choice) and Tenerowicz (single). Severino hit the grand slam with nobody out.

Severino's five RBI were his season-high, and the sixth individual effort for Tacoma this season of five or more runs driven in (Jose Caballero, Ford, Brian O'Keefe, Scheiner and Taylor Trammell). The homer was his fourth with the Rainiers.

Las Vegas did not get a hit after the third inning. Right-handers Casey Sadler, Devin Sweet, Ryan Jensen and Ryder Ryan combined for 4.0 nearly perfect IP (1.0 each); the only two Vegas baserunners after the third were on a third strike that got away, and a lone walk.

The penultimate game of this weeklong series will be on Saturday, a 6:05 PT start at Cheney Stadium. RHP Adam Oller (Tacoma) vs. RHP Spenser Watkins (Las Vegas) is the starting pitching matchup.

