Express Offense Stings Bees in 13-7 Win on Saturday Night

August 26, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (32-18 | 76-48) clinched a series win thanks to Saturday night's 13-7 victory over the Salt Lake Bees (20-29 | 57-66) at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock reliever RHP Scott Engler (1-0, 7.71) went home with the win after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings that saw two hits, one walk and one strikeout. Salt Lake starter LHP Jake Kalish (7-9, 7.30) was tagged with the loss after allowing eight runs on nine hits and five walks over 5.0 innings. The lefty struck out four.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock stepped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. CF Elier Hernandez knocked a leadoff single and 2B Justin Foscue followed with a double before both scored on a single from 1B Blaine Crim.

The Express doubled their lead in the second when both LF Dustin Harris and SS Jonathan Ornelas drew walks and scored thanks to singles from DH Jordan Procyshen and Hernandez, respectively.

The Bees made it a one-run game with three runs in the third. RF Jared Oliva and CF Brett Phillips scored before DH Michael Stefanic launched a solo home run for a 4-3 score.

Another three-spot for Salt Lake in the fourth inning made it a 6-4 game when Phillips knocked a three-run dinger.

Round Rock tied the game in the fifth when Hernandez and Foscue crossed home. Hernandez scored thanks to a single from Crim and Foscue was plated when C Sam Huff hit a sacrifice fly.

The tie was broken when Ornelas and 3B Dio Arias both scored on a Hernandez double after working back-to-back walks to kick off the sixth inning.

The E-Train broke into double digits with three runs in the seventh inning. A double, three singles and a sacrifice fly helped RF Sandro Fabian, Harris and Ornelas cross home for an 11-6 advantage.

Both teams added to their totals in the eighth inning as Phillips scored for the Bees on a triple and wild pitch before Fabian blasted a two-run home run for the Express.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express CF Elier Hernandez and RF Sandro Fabian led the way with three hits apiece. Hernandez finished 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI, two runs scored and one walk. Fabian continued his hot streak, going 3-for-5 with one double, one home run, two RBI and two runs scored. Fabian has now hit three home runs this series.

Round Rock RHP Daniel Robert, RHP Scott Engler and RHP Alex Speas all tossed scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Robert threw 1.2 frames and recorded three punchouts, Engler threw 1.1 with one strikeout and Speas threw the final inning and tallied three Ks.

Saturday's 13-7 win secured Round Rock's 13th series victory of the season. The Express are now 13-4-6 in series play and now hold sole possession of the No. 1 spot in the Pacific Coast League's East Division after Oklahoma City fell 8-2 to Albuquerque. It is just the second time in 2023 that the E-Train has been in the top spot.

Next up: Round Rock and Salt Lake are set to close out their six-game series at Dell Diamond on Sunday evening. Express RHP Robert Dugger (6-8, 4.46) is scheduled to start up against Bees LHP Jhonathan Diaz (8-1, 4.14) with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.

