Brantley Records Two Hits, Maton Throws a Scoreless Inning for Sugar Land

August 26, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (48-76, 15-34) were topped 8-2 by the Reno Aces (71-53, 27-22) on Friday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of Michael Brantley and Phil Maton can be found here.

Each of the first four batters reached in the top of the first inning for Reno, with a pair of singles and a walk in front of Kyle Lewis, who doubled in all three runners, putting the Aces up 3-0 without an out. LHP Colton Gordon (L, 1-2) bounced back, retiring the next three hitters to end the first before throwing a scoreless second.

Reno would chase the Space Cowboys' starter in the top of the third on a two-run homer by Emmanuel Rivera and a pair of singles and a walk, extending the Aces lead to 5-0.

Michael Brantley started in left field and doubled in his first at bat of the night, the first hit of the game for Sugar Land, but it was one of just hits three allowed by LHP Konnor Pilkington across his 3.2 innings. The Space Cowboys loaded the bases against the lefty in the fourth but RHP Josh Green (W, 2-1) came out of the bullpen and got a ground out to keep Sugar Land off the board.

RHP Phil Maton made an appearance on Major League rehab in the sixth inning. After giving up a lead-off single, the right-hander struck out the next three hitters he faced, all swinging, on a pair of curveballs and a cutter. Maton threw 19 pitches, 12 strikes, in his one inning.

Sugar Land plated their two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Dixon Machado singled to begin the inning and Bligh Madris tripled to the right-field corner, bringing up Brantley. The left fielder smacked an opposite-field single, his second hit of the night, easily driving in Madris. Brantley finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk in four plate appearances before he was pinch run for in the seventh.

The Space Cowboys continue their six-game set with the Aces on Saturday night. Neither team has named a starter for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.