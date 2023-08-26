Lucky Seven: Isotopes Extend Streak in 8-2 Triumph Over Dodgers

Oklahoma City, OK - In a bit of a difference from the last four nights, matters were a bit more smooth sailing for Albuquerque on Saturday. The Isotopes built a big early lead and rode an excellent bullpen through the late innings, cruising to an 8-2 victory over Oklahoma City. Albuquerque has taken the first five games of this series and seven straight overall.

A five-run second inning gave the visitors a cushion. Jonathan Morales walloped a three-run homer while Jimmy Herron added a two-run single. Willie MacIver later chipped in a solo homer. The Isotopes relief core did not allow a run while handling duties over the final five innings.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque's seven-game winning streak is their longest since last June 12-19, when they took the finale at El Paso then swept Salt Lake.

- Tomorrow, the Isotopes will have a chance to sweep Oklahoma for only the second time in franchise history. Albuquerque took four straight from the RedHawks at Isotopes Park from Aug. 8-11, 2008.

- The Isotopes have won nine of their last 10 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and are 9-2 in the Sooner State this season.

- Herron has reached base in 38 of his last 41 games, dating back to June 25. He is slashing .356/.460/.575 with 12 doubles, a triple, six homers, 32 RBI during the stretch while going 19-for-19 in stolen base attempts.

- Aaron Schunk recorded a double, his fourth extra-base hit in the last four contests after registering just two across his first 15 games in August.

- Morales went deep for the second time in his last three games, adding to his career-high in long balls (13). He has recorded a knock in six or his last seven ballgames.

- MacIver connected on his third Triple-A home run (all coming in Oklahoma City), and was robbed of a second by left fielder Ryan Ward in the ninth inning. He registered his second multi-hit performance over the last four games.

- The five-run second marked the 28th time Albuquerque has plated five or more in a frame in 2023.

- The Isotopes pitching staff struck out 15 batters, their second-most in a contest this season. The arms registered 17 in back-to-back ballgames June 14-15 at Tacoma.

- Starting pitcher Jeff Criswell fanned seven in 4.0 frames, the eighth time an Albuquerque hurler has recorder seven or more punchouts, and Criswell's fifth occasion of doing so.

- Winning pitcher PJ Poulin completed two innings for the 12th time this season, and it was his seventh instance of not surrendering an earned run in such situations.

- Albuquerque stole three bases (MacIver, Herron, Connor Kaiser), giving them 17 over the first five contests of the series.

- Drew Avans and Miguel Vargas each struck out four times. Four players have now registered a platinum sombrero against Albuquerque this season (Matt Batten, April 14 at El Paso; Sam Haggerty, June 14 at Tacoma).

On Deck: The Isotopes will go for the 11th series sweep by a Pacific Coast League team since MiLB formatting changed to six-game sets prior to the 2021 campaign. Right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold will start for Albuquerque, and right-hander Nick Frasso is scheduled to make his Triple-A debut for Oklahoma City. First pitch is set for 5:05 pm MT (6:05 CT).

