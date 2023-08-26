El Paso Edges Sacramento

Eguy Rosario hit the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth inning over the center field fence in the El Paso Chihuahuas' 2-1 win over the Sacramento River Cats Saturday. It was the fourth walk-off home run for the Chihuahuas this season and their 10th walk-off win. Rosario also hit a game-ending home run for El Paso on August 4, 2022 and is now the first player in team history with multiple walk-off home runs.

Ray Kerr pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning and now has 14 consecutive scoreless Triple-A appearances. San Diego Padres pitcher Drew Carlton struck out two in a scoreless sixth inning on MLB Injury Rehab. Jake Sanchez and Nick Hernandez also pitched scoreless relief innings for El Paso.

Chihuahuas left fielder Tirso Ornelas went 1-for-4 with a single to move his hitting streak to 11 games. Saturday's win ended the Chihuahuas' six-game losing streak and Sacramento's season-high five-game winning streak. San Francisco Giants outfielder Mitch Haniger went 1-for-4 with a single in an MLB Injury Rehab game.

Team Records: Sacramento (21-29, 55-69), El Paso (22-28, 54-71)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento RHP Miguel Yajure (0-4, 7.19) vs. El Paso RHP Nolan Watson (0-3, 6.35). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

