No Fly Zone: Rainiers Ground Aviators for Third Straight Win

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (67-58, 30-20), climbed back to a season-best nine games above .500 overall on Saturday, with a 9-6 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (63-61, 29-21) at Cheney Stadium. Tacoma has won three straight, 13 of 16 at home, and is two games back of Round Rock (32-18) in the PCL second half standings, for the league's second playoff spot.

During Friday's 10-4 win, the Rainiers sent nine batters to the plate three times; they did it in the first inning on Saturday as well. There were five hits and two errors in the frame, staking Tacoma to an immediate 6-0 lead. Sam Haggerty (double, run), Riley Unroe (RBI double, run) and Mike Salvatore (2-RBI double) had extra-base knocks in the opening inning.

Leading 6-1 in the second, Ryan Bliss's second hit was an opposite field home run to right, his third with the Rainiers since joining the Seattle organization in the July 31 trade with Arizona. Zach DeLoach (double) was on base for the blast.

Rainiers RHP Adam Oller logged 91 pitches over 5.0 IP: 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K. Oller's season began as a member of Las Vegas (and the Oakland A's), before being claimed off waivers by Seattle on July 12. Saturday was his first outing against his former club.

With Tacoma leading 8-4 in the sixth, Taylor Trammell connected on his 21st homer of the season (18 in Triple-A, three in the Majors), a leadoff solo shot to the opposite field in left.

Big hits for the Aviators included a Conner Capel RBI double in the second, and Kyle McCann drove in four runs on a two-RBI single in the fourth, and a two-run double in the seventh. Capel and McCann had the only multi-hit games for Vegas; Capel reached four times with a pair of walks.

Unroe had a game-high three hits; he and Salvatore joined Bliss as Rainiers with multiple hits.

Rainiers right-handers Diego Castillo and Riley O'Brien each fired a perfect inning with a strikeout apiece to close it out. The save was O'Brien's 10th and his first since August 10 vs. Oklahoma City.

The finale of this weeklong series is on Sunday at Cheney Stadium, a 1:35 PT first pitch. RHP Darren McCaughan returns to the mound for Tacoma, opposite Las Vegas RHP Zack Godley.

