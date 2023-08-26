Salt Lake Rally Falls Short

August 26, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Round Rock scored in every inning but the third and fourth as the Express rolled to a 13-7 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Saturday night. The Bees trailed 4-0 after two innings, but rallied with three runs in the third and then took a 6-4 lead in the fourth on a three run homer by Brett Phillips. Round Rock came right back with two in the fifth to tie the game and took the lead with two in the sixth, three in the seventh and two in the eighth.

Salt Lake starter Jake Kalish (7-9) had a personal three game winning streak come to an end as he went five innings and allowed eight runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and five walks. Phillips led the Bees' twelve hit attack as he went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and three runs batted in. Michael Stefanic and Jordyn Adams each added two hits and one RBI as Round Rock has taken four of the first five games of the series.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.