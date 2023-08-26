Friday Night Victory for Round Rock

The Salt Lake Bees scored three runs in the seventh to tie up Round Rock, but the Express got a two run homer from Blaine Crim in the 8th to take a 9-7 victory on Friday night. Down 7-4, the Bees loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh inning, as David Fletcher singled, Kevin Padlo walked and Michael Stefanic reached on a fielder's choice with Fletcher safe at second on an error. Fletcher scored on a single by Livan Soto, Padlo came home on a walk and Stefanic scored the tying run on a ground out by Jack Lopez. Crim's go ahead homer came off of Gerardo Reyes (3-4).

Soto led the Bees' offense with four hits and two runs batted in, while Stefanic and Jared Oliva each added two hits and one RBI. Padlo and Jordyn Adams each chipped in two hits, as Round Rock now leads the series three games to one.

