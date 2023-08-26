Sacramento Winning Streak Stopped by El Paso

EL PASO, Tex. - Game five between the Sacramento River Cats and the El Paso Chihuahuas saw Sacramento enter the contest with a season-best five-game winning streak, but that stretch came to an end as El Paso homered on the first pitch in the home half of the ninth to walk-off winners by a 2-1 final on Saturday.

Heading into the final frame the game was locked at 1-1, and though the River Cats (55-69) were able to snap a span of 10 straight batters retired by Chihuahuas (54-71) pitching with a one-out walk by David Villar, that was all they could muster in response.

Meanwhile, it took just one pitch for El Paso to bring an end to the contest in the home half of the inning, as Eguy Rosario took the first pitch of the inning from Chris Wright (2-2) over the fence in left-center field. The decision dropped Sacramento to 7-5 in walk-off contests, the second consecutive loss in such games after being walked-off with a single on July 30 by Albuquerque.

Neither team mustered much in the first inning other than a one-out single from Mitch Haniger, the first hit of his current rehab assignment, and Sacramento produced a second base runner in the second when Armando Alvarez reached on a fielding error. However, both were left stranded.

It was El Paso that broke the scoreless tie in the home half of the second, and it all was started by a one-out walk by Rosario. His free pass put him into scoring position following a single into shallow right field, and after a flyout for the second out of the inning, Ray-Patrick Didder delivered a two-out RBI single for the early edge.

There was an immediate response from the River Cats, as it took just two pitches for Jakson Reetz to level the game with one swing. On a 1-0 count, Reetz hammered a ball deep over the left-field wall for his 10th homer in a River Cats uniform, giving him hits in four straight games. Of the six hits he has collected in those four contests, three have been extra-base hits while two have left the yard.

Sacramento had the chance to take an edge in the fifth when they loaded the bases, beginning the inning with a single from Alvarez before Donovan Walton doubled through the right side. With both in scoring position, Bryce Johnson drew the bags full with a walk, but a final flyout brought an end to the frame.

For Alvarez, the Eastern Kentucky product has now logged a hit in a season-best seven straight games, and over that time is batting .387 (12-for-31) with seven runs scored, two doubles, three homers, 11 RBI, and a 1.129 OPS.

During the bottom of the sixth it was Sacramento's turn to dance out of danger, as Randy Rodriguez was able to strand a pair of two-out singles by punching out Rosario swinging. That was the final offense until the ninth when Rosario was the one to end the game with his homer.

Charged for El Paso's first run was Parker Dunshee, who still turned in a solid outing as he allowed just the one run on two hits in 2.0 innings. Each of the next three River Cats relievers worked 2.0 scoreless innings each, beginning with Darien Nunez and continuing with Rodriguez before concluding with Juan Sanchez. Only Rodriguez allowed hits by yielding two, and Sanchez was the only to walk a batter by issuing three free passes.

Taking the win for El Paso was Ray Kerr (6-0), who worked the ninth and allowed a single base runner via a walk as he kept his record perfect at 6-0.

All five River Cats' hits came from different bats, including Reetz finishing 1-for-3 with his home run while Walton was 1-for-3 with a double.

Sacramento still has the chance to finish the series on a high note, as the River Cats can take five out of six games with the Chihuahuas when the two teams line up for the series finale tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PT at Southwest University Park.

