Series Preview: St. Paul Saints vs. Indianapolis Indians, August 13-18

August 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians return to Victory Field for a six-game series starting Tuesday, Aug. 13, against the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. The six-game set, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 18, is the club's 11th home series of the 2024 season, and is the second of three series between the two teams in 2024. Below is a preview of both teams, notable promotions, first pitches and more.

St. Paul Saints (18-21, 56-57, -8.5 GB, T-15th)

2023: 84-64, 3rd

International League Championships: N/A

Manager: Toby Gardenhire, 3rd season (281-259, .520)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Zebby Matthews (No. 6), INF Yunior Severino (21), OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (29)

The St. Paul Saints dropped four of six to the first-place Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at CHS Field in Minnesota last week. With a 2-1 series lead, the Saints came back to tie Friday's game at 3-3 in the eighth inning before Columbus plated a pair in the 10th. The Clippers then took the final two games, 11-8 and 6-5. Anthony Prato led the team with a .462 batting average (6-for-13), double, triple, home run and three RBI in four games, and Edouard Julien popped three doubles and two home runs among his six hits in the series. On the mound, Matt Bowman tossed 4.0 shutout innings with five strikeouts in three relief appearances.

The Saints dropped five of six during their first series at Victory Field from April 16-21, with two of those losses coming as shutouts. Their lone win was a 12-4 triumph in the fifth contest of the six-game set. Former Indians infielder Diego Castillo hit .263 (5-for-19) in the series to lead players still remaining on St. Paul's roster. On the bump, Caleb Boushley earned the win with 6.0 one-run innings and eight strikeouts.

Prato has been a leading force for the Saints, ranking among IL leaders with six triples (T-1st) and 61 walks (7th). DaShawn Keirsey Jr.'s 26 stolen bases are tied for the ninth-most among league leaders. St. Paul's pitching has been its strong suit, with Boushley and Randy Dobnak's nine wins tying for the second-most in the IL. Boushley also ranks among qualifiers in WHIP (3rd, 1.27) and innings (5th, 104.1), and Dobnak is among qualifiers in ERA (3rd, 3.61), strikeouts (T-3rd, 102), batting average against (7th, .259) and innings (9th, 99.2).

As a team, the Saints rank among IL leaders in stolen base success rate (1st, 84.5%, 120-for-142), triples (T-3rd, 23) and walks (4th, 535). The pitching staff leads the IL in fewest walks allowed (399) and ranks second in fewest hit batters (41).

Indianapolis Indians (18-19, 51-59, -7.5 GB, T-11th)

2023: 70-78, T-12th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Miguel Perez, 3rd season (195-212, .479)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Bubba Chandler (No. 1), INF Nick Yorke (5), RHP Thomas Harrington (6), RHP Mike Burrows (10), OF Billy Cook (18)

After winning nine straight games from July 23-Aug. 1 - the second-longest win streak in the Victory Field era behind only a 14-gamer from July 28-Aug. 9, 1997 - the Indians have lost seven of their last nine, including four of six last week at First Horizon Park, home of the Milwaukee Brewers-affiliated Nashville Sounds. They broke a four-game losing skid on Wednesday with a 4-3 victory in 10 innings. After a 3-1 loss on Thursday, Bubba Chandler's stellar Triple-A debut of 7.0 shutout innings and six strikeouts on Friday - which resulted in him today being named IL Pitcher of the Week for Aug. 5-11 - propelled Indy to its fourth shutout of the season and first since June 19 vs. Iowa. The Sounds countered with back-to-back shutouts of their own to close the series.

The Indians went 5-1 vs. St. Paul at Victory Field from April 16-21. Matt Gorski mashed against the Saints during that first meeting, hitting .368 (7-for-19) with a double, triple and three RBI. Malcom Nuñez collected a .333 batting average (6-for-18), three doubles and four RBI in the set, too. Only two of the five pitchers who started for Indianapolis in that series still remain in the Pirates organization, with Paul Skenes in the big leagues and Michael Plassmeyer now pitching out of Indy's bullpen.

Nick Yorke has jumped out to a hot start with the Indians after being traded to Pittsburgh from Boston on July 29 in exchange for Quinn Priester, working a 19-game on-base streak and an IL-leading active 15-game hitting streak. Billy Cook, another trade acquisition from Baltimore, has joined him with a .360 batting average (9-for-25) and 1.132 OPS in his first eight games with Indy. On the bump, Chandler owns the lowest WHIP (0.62) and second-lowest batting average against (.140) among all full-season pitchers in MiLB since his first of two consecutive double-digit strikeout outings with Double-A Altoona on June 21.

The Indians rank second among International League leaders in batting average (.265) and fifth in doubles (207).

Series Schedule

Aug. 13, 7:05 PM: TBD vs. RHP Luis Cessa (4-4, 4.11)

Aug. 14, 1:35 PM: TBD vs. RHP Jared Jones (0-1, 6.75)

Aug. 15, 7:05 PM: LHP Aaron Rozek (0-1, 6.38) vs. RHP Mike Burrows (0-1, 3.65)

Aug. 16, 7:05 PM: RHP Caleb Boushley (9-5, 4.92) vs. RHP Bubba Chandler (1-0, 0.00)

Aug. 17, 7:05 PM: TBD vs. RHP Thomas Harrington (0-1, 6.10)

Aug. 18, 1:35 PM: TBD vs. RHP Aaron Shortridge (1-2, 4.87)

What's on the Menu

From the Midway to the ballpark, we're celebrating the return of the Indiana State Fair by serving some of your favorite state fair foods at Victory Field during State Fair Foods Week presented by the Indiana Soybean Alliance. The state fair foods menu includes donut burgers, elephant ears, footlong corn dogs and pork tenderloins. All four items will be served at The Range concession stands in Section 117 and the Center Field Plaza, while supplies last.

This week's Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the Jucy Lucy 2.0 Dog, a bacon wrapped, cheese stuffed hot dog topped with more shredded cheese. Fans can find the Jucy Lucy 2.0 Dog at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Sections 105 and 120.

If the Indians win at home, fans win at home, too! Thanks to a partnership with Chick-fil-A®, fans can claim a free Chick-fil-A® entrée on the Chick-fil-A® App the day after every home victory.

Can't-Miss Promotions

Start the week off with the classic Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg, when hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros are all available for just a buck. Tickets to Bark in the Park presented by All Pet Express, PetSuites and Tito's Handmade Vodka are sold out for Tuesday's game but you can still bring your pup to Bark in the Park games on Aug. 28 and Sept. 15 by purchasing here.

The following day, take a break from the office and enjoy a Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial before coming back the next night for Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery. The taps will be flowing with $2 fountain Pepsi products and $3 draft beers available at all concession stands.

The weekend begins when Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance and FOX59 light up the sky after the final out, so sit back, relax and enjoy the show!

Find your super suits, capes and masks and get ready to channel your inner superpowers during Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend! On both Saturday and Sunday, visit with some of your favorite Marvel super heroes in the Center Field Plaza where they will be taking photos with fans from gates open until the end of the game. In addition, the Indians will wear specialty Marvel-inspired Rowdie jerseys that will be auctioned off through the end of the seventh inning on Sunday to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. You won't want to miss this action-packed weekend!

Finish off the homestand with the whole family on Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer, when all children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch. In addition, Knot Hole Kids Club members will have their final chance at claiming the August giveaway item (Indians lunch box) and can run the bases after the game!

Notable First Pitches

Aug. 13: IU Indianapolis women's soccer head coach Chris Johnson

Aug. 16: Get IN podcast host Nate Spangle

Aug. 17: Honorary team member Max Owen

Single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.