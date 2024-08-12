Durham Bulls Homestand against Nashville Starts Tuesday: Two Fireworks Shows, State Fair Night, Soccer Night with NC Courage

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for their third-to-last homestand of the season on Tuesday, August 13 for a six-game series versus the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The homestand is highlighted by Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday with Tune Tuesday (Wool E.'s Version) on August 13, plus Girls Night Out with Winning Wednesday on August 14, Dollar Dog Thursday featuring $1 Sahlen's hot dogs with Malmö Oat Milkers Night on August 14, State Fair Night with Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux on August 16, Camp Out Night with Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World on August 17), and Soccer Night with the NC Courage plus Sunday Fun Day with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist on August 18.

Tuesday, August 13 vs Nashville (6:35pm) - Game presented by T1D (Formerly JDRF)

Tacos and Tallboys Tuesday: Fans can enjoy $2 tacos and $5 select tallboy canned beers during Tuesday night games at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Tune Tuesday (Wool E.'s Version): So make the Friendship Bracelets and join us at the DBAP for Tune Tuesday (Wool E.'s Version! This night will feature Friendship Bracelet Making Stations, plus in-game theming and a playlist all Swifties will love.

Wednesday, August 14 vs Nashville (6:35pm)

Girls Night Out: Who runs the world? Girls. This night will feature recognition of the amazing women who work at the DBAP, while the Bulls are also teaming up with organizations whose missions are to support and help women. The night will also feature specially themed promotions, and a ceremonial first pitch.

Winning Wednesday: It could be your lucky night at the DBAP, with extra chances to win prizes throughout the night at Wednesday evening games throughout the season. If the Bulls win, all fans in attendance will also have the chance to run the bases after the game!

Thursday, August 15 vs Nashville (6:35pm)

Dollar Dog Thursday: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2024, with the exception of July 4.

Malmö Oat Milkers Night: The 121st team of Minor League Baseball takes the field in a game like no other this season. This one will be unforgettable, featuring giveaways and Bulls players and coaches wearing special jerseys for the evening.

Friday, August 16 vs Nashville (6:35pm) - Game presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds

State Fair Night: The North Carolina State Fair is in two months, and fans can get a sneak peek with Inflatable Games, plus a Petting Zoo on the Diamond View Concourse, special food items, country music, in-game theming and more!

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux!

Saturday, August 17 vs Nashville (6:35pm) - Game presented by Gonzalez Painters and Contractors

Camp Out Night: It's the second of two Camp Out Nights at the DBAP, with packages that include a game ticket, pre-game parade, fireworks, camp out patch, and the chance to camp out on the outfield at the DBAP after the game. For more information about Camp Out Night, please click here.

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stay after the game for the first Saturday Night Fireworks show of the year presented by Window World!

Blue Monster Appearance: Say hi to Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster, who is also scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

Ripken the Bat Dog courtesy of Sit Means Sit Apex: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls.

Sunday, August 18 vs Nashville (5:05pm) - Game presented by Coastal Credit Union

Soccer Night with the NC Courage: Join us for a fun night with the NC Courage, featuring a pre-game Autograph Session with NC Courage players, plus an appearance from Roary, specially themed promotions throughout the night, and more!

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

Blue Monster Appearance: Say hi to Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster, who is also scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

