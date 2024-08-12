Iowa Cubs Release 2025 Schedule

August 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Iowa Cubs today announced the 2025 regular season schedule. The 2025 regular season will consist of 75 home games and 75 road games with Iowa opening the year with three home games against the Omaha Storm Chasers, March 28-30.

The 2025 schedule is highlighted by two home series against the St. Paul Saints from April 15-20 and May 13-18. There will be 14 firework shows at Principal Park in 2025 including holiday fireworks on July 3.

Iowa is scheduled to host three holiday games in 2025: Good Friday, April 18 vs. St. Paul; Easter, April 20 vs. St. Paul; and Father's Day, June 15 vs. Louisville.

Three new teams will be on the schedule for the I-Cubs in 2025, as they host the Worcester WooSox (Aug. 12-17) and Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Aug. 19-24) and travel to the Las Vegas Aviators (Aug. 26-31).

Aside from the season-opening series and the series following the All-Star break, each matchup will be a six-game set running from Tuesday through Sunday with Monday being a league-wide off day.

Season tickets for the 2025 season can be purchased by contacting Clayton Grandquist at claytong@iowacubs.com. More information regarding game times and promotions will be released at a later date.

