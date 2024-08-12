Omaha Storm Chasers Welcome Louisville Bats Back to Werner Park

August 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (70-42, 21-18) remain home to welcome the Louisville Bats (55-57, 17-21) to Werner Park, August 13-18 for a six-game set. After splitting the first six-game set of the homestand to the Iowa Cubs and winning 12 of 21 contests against the I-Cubs the season, Omaha concludes its two-week homestand against the Louisville Bats.

The first four games between the Storm Chasers and the Bats are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch, Tuesday August 13, Wednesday August 14, Thursday August 15 and Friday August 16. Heading into the weekend, game five is slated to start for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch on Saturday, August 17. The six-game set between Omaha and Louisville will conclude on Sunday, August 18 with a 5:05 p.m. CT first pitch.

Highlights this week include First Responders Night presented by Werner Enterprises on Friday, August 16, as we honor and celebrate our First Responders followed by the John Rave Bobble Catch Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites Papillion on Saturday, August 17 and the series will conclude with La Vista and Ralston Community Night on Sunday, August 18 as we invite all our fans from the La Vista and Ralston areas to the game.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Tuesday, August 13

Omaha vs. Louisville Bats - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr

Wednesday, August 14

Omaha vs. Louisville Bats - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr

Promotions:

Cornival Wednesday: Join us for a carnival-like atmosphere and specialty food items as we play in our corn jerseys! | Presented By Nebraska Spine Hospital

Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to Werner Park to enjoy the game! Dogs must be registered before entering the park. Fans with dogs are invited to sit in the berm and section 101. | Presented By Merck Animal Health Thursday, August 15

Omaha vs. Louisville Bats - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr

Promotions:

Thrifty Thursday: Get a baseline box or berm ticket*, select concession items, medium fountain Pepsi products, and Ale Storm & Busch Light cans for just $3 each! *First 300 tickets, limit 6 per account. | Presented By Pinnacle Bank Friday, August 16

Omaha vs. Louisville Bats - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr

Promotions:

First Responders Night: Join us as we honor and celebrate our First Responders. | Presented By Werner Enterprises

Fireworks Friday: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show! | Presented By Metro Credit Union

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented By Big Grove Brewery Saturday, August 17

Omaha vs. Louisville Bats - 6:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr

Promotions:

John Rave Bobble Catch Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans receive a John Rave Bobble Catch Bobblehead courtesy of Fairfield Inn & Suites Papillion. | Presented By Fairfield Inn & Suites Papillion

Bands & Brews: Enjoy live music from Gallivant and drink specials at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar. | Presented By J&M Displays and Werner Enterprises

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented By Big Grove Brewery for one berm ticket. Sunday, August 18

Omaha vs. Louisville Bats - 5:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL & Mixlr

Promotions:

La Vista & Ralston Community Night: We invite all of our fans from the La Vista & Ralston areas to the game!

Family Funday: Featuring face painters! | Presented By Nebraska Medicine

Kids Run the Bases: Kids in attendance aged 12 and under can run the bases after the game. | Presented By Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented By Big Grove Brewery

Canned Food Sunday: Bring 3 cans of non-perishable goods in exchange for one berm ticket. ON THE MOUND (PROBABLE PITCHERS)

Tuesday, August 13

Omaha - LHP Noah Cameron (0-0, 1.42 ERA)

Louisville - RHP Julian Aguiar (3-1, 4.61 ERA) Wednesday, August 14

Omaha - LHP Daniel Lynch IV (7-1, 3.41 ERA)

Louisville - LHP Brandon Leibrandt (3-2, 4.37 ERA) Thursday, August 15

Omaha - RHP Alec Marsh (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

Louisville - RHP Randy Wynne (1-2, 4.55 ERA) Friday, August 16

Omaha - RHP Dinelson Lamet (2-0, 2.31 ERA)

Louisville - LHP Justus Sheffield (0-4, 6.83 ERA) Saturday, August 17

Omaha - RHP Chandler Champlain (2-5, 5.87 ERA)

Louisville - RHP Casey Kelly (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Sunday, August 18

Omaha - LHP Noah Cameron (0-0, 1.42 ERA)

Louisville - RHP Julian Aguiar (3-1, 4.61 ERA) TUNE IN

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all six games on MiLB TV or Bally Live.

The week-long series between Omaha and Louisville can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with all six games airing in Omaha on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL and Mixlr Tuesday-Sunday, August 13-18.

HISTORY LESSON

Omaha holds an all-time record of 151-158 (.489) vs. Louisville, including a 2-4 (.333) record in the 2024 season. Last year the Bats won 9 of 13 in the 2023 season. The Storm Chasers and Bats have played just once this year as the teams met in June at Werner Park and Louisville took 4 of 6 games from Omaha.

Both organizations started out in the American Association from 1969-1997 seasons and both teams tied a record of 131-131 (.500) before joining the International League in 2021 and the Chasers currently hold a 20-27 (.426) record.

This six-game set is the second of three series that Omaha and Louisville will play against each other in the 2024 season. The two teams will meet in September and finish out the regular season at Louisville Slugger Field from September 17 to September 22.

Two former Omaha players have appeared for the Louisville Bats this year. Right-handed pitcher Brooks Kriske pitched in 27 games for the Storm Chasers in the 2023 season and recorded five saves with a 5.52 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 29.1 innings. Appeared in four games in the Major Leagues with the Kansas City Royals in the 2023 season as well. After finishing 2023 in Japan, Kriske signed a Minor League contract with Cincinnati in December 2023.

Right-handed pitcher Grant Gavin has appeared for the Bats this year as well. Gavin pitched 48 games for Omaha in the 2021 season and recorded four saves with a 4.36 ERA with 92 strikeouts in 74.1 innings pitched. Fast-forward to the 2024 season with Louisville, Gavin has gone 0-3 with a 6.19 ERA in 16.0 innings pitched.

While no players with Omaha have Reds or Bats connections, Storm Chasers infielder Devin Mann attended the University of Louisville, where he played three seasons collegiately. Mann played 167 games for the Louisville Cardinals between 2016 and 2018, including the school's trip to the 2017 College World Series. Mann's first games with Omaha came when the Storm Chasers played at Louisville in early August last season.

#5Things (X/Twitter-friendly notes)

1. OH, CAMERON MY CAMERON!

In his first two starts with the @OMAStormChasers, LHP Noah Cameron has thrown two quality starts, with a solid 1.42 ERA (2 ER in 12.2 IP) and added 17 strikeouts to his line with no walks in an Omaha uniform yet.

2. ALEXANDER IS STILL GREAT

INF CJ Alexander enters this week's series against Louisville as the second-best hitter in the league with a .315 batting average. The @OMAStormChasers slugger sits in 2nd with a .578 SLG, ranked 4th at the Triple-A level and is 3rd with a .939 OPS in the International League.

3. EXTRA, EXTRA READ ALL ABOUT (HIM)!

LHP Daniel Lynch IV has thrown 10 quality starts in the span of 3 months, dating back to May 19 in St. Paul. The @OMAStormChasers lefty has started 19 games and gone 7-1 with a 3.41 ERA that ranks 2nd-best in the International League.

4. IM DIFFERENT, YEAH, IM (RUN) DIFFERENT(IAL)

The @OMAStormChasers have outscored opponents 618 to 501 with a +117 run differential. +117 currently ranks as the best run differential in the International League and at the Triple-A level as well. The next closest team sitting behind Omaha is Sugar Land at +95.

5. INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE LOVE

112 games into the 2024 season, the @OMAStormChasers remain the best team in the International League overall this year. Omaha holds a 70-42 record (.625 winning percentage) and is 6.0 games ahead of Scranton/WB & Syracuse who are at a deadlock 64-48 record (.571 winning %).

