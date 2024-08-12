Mud Hens Weekly No. 20: August 12, 2024

Overall Record: 54-59, 7th (19-20 Second Half), 16.5 GB, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

August 6 vs. Jacksonville (9-2 Win)

August 7 vs. Jacksonville (6-4 Loss)

August 8 vs. Jacksonville (6-3 Loss)

August 9 vs. Jacksonville (7-6 Win)

August 10 vs. Jacksonville (8-7 Win/10)

August 11 vs. Jacksonville (7-6 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

August 13 at Charlotte (7:04 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

August 14 at Charlotte (7:04 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

August 15 at Charlotte (7:04 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

August 16 at Charlotte (7:04 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

August 17 at Charlotte (12:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

August 18 at Charlotte (5:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

MUD HENS NOTES

Splitting the series: Toledo took the series opener against Jacksonville on Tuesday (9-2), before dropping the next two games on Wednesday (6-4) and Thursday (6-3). The Hens bounced back with a pair of walk-off wins on Friday (7-6) and Saturday (8-7/10) to take the series lead. The Jumbo Shrimp took down the Hens on Sunday (7-6) to split the series. Toledo has a record of 12-6 over the last 18 contests.

Swingin' Stephen: Catcher Stephen Scott has been swinging a red-hot bat, riding a five-game hitting streak (8-21) and is hitting 19-56 (.339) over his last 15 games. Over that stretch, Scott clubbed a pair of home runs and drove in 11 RBI with eight doubles. Scott is boasting a .956 OPS (on-base plus slugging) in his last 15 games and added a pair of walk-off singles in the Mud Hens back-to-back walk-off wins on Friday and Saturday.

The Jung buck: Infielder Jace Jung is riding a nine-game hitting streak, going 12-35 with three doubles and six RBI and scoring seven times. Jung has also drawn nine walks over the nine-game stretch, reaching base 21 times in 45 plate appearances. A trio of multi-hit games during the streak has continued to fuel Jung's strong season. He has added nine walks during the streak, pushing his total to 66 on the season for fifth in the International League.

Déjà vu: The Mud Hens took a pair of come-from-behind walk-off wins on Friday (7-6) and Saturday (8-7/10) to secure their share of the series against the Jumbo Shrimp. In a rare feat, catcher Stephen Scott provided the game-winning hit in both contests, with an RBI single each time. The pair of wins marked the first back-to-back walk-off wins since September 9 and 10 2022 against the St. Paul Saints (3-2/10, 10-9/10).

Free air conditioning: The Mud Hens posted season-highs in strikeouts both individually and as a team. Ty Madden set the high for the Mud Hens individually, posting 11 strikeouts in the loss on Wednesday night. Madden's number is the most by a Mud Hen since Sawyer Gipson-Long posted 12 strikeouts against the Omaha Storm Chasers back on 8/18/23. Then, the Mud Hens tied their season-high with 18 strikeouts as a team in the comeback win on Saturday night, punching out 18 Jumbo Shrimp, tying the number set against the Louisville Bats back on May 23. The "Hen Pen" posted a dominant outing, led by Troy Watson and Devin Sweet who each had four strikeouts.

Another week, another new opponent: The Toledo Mud Hens will head south to battle with the Charlotte Knights for the first time since 2019, when Toledo was 2-4 against Charlotte. The two teams play a quartet of 7:04 p.m. games Tuesday-Friday, followed by a 12:05 p.m. game on Saturday and the Sunday finale at 5:05 p.m. The Knights are 18-19 in the second half and 51-60 overall.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Stephen Scott (6-18, 3 RBI, 3 2B, 2 R, 2 K; 2 Walk-off Hits)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Lael Lockhart (1-1, 12.0 IP, 13 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 4 HR, 3 B, 14 K)

