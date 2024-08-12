Omaha Storm Chasers Announce Full 2025 Schedule

PAPILLION, NEB. - In conjunction with Minor League Baseball, the Omaha Storm Chasers today announced their 2025 regular season 150-game schedule.

The 2025 regular season will once again consist of 75 home games and 75 road games and will span across parts of seven months with the home opener on Tuesday, April 1 at Werner Park against the Louisville Bats. Omaha will open the season on the road March 28 at Iowa and wrap up the season on the road as well, September 21 at Columbus.

2025 Storm Chasers Season Ticket renewals for all current ticket holders are now open. Perks include access to Werner Park's Prairie Flower Casino Club, a 15% Team Store Discount, season-ticket holder picnic, and unused ticket exchanges at no extra cost. Season tickets renewed by December 15th receive a discount of up to 5%. Additionally, the waiting list for new ticket accounts is now open.

The Storm Chasers will play their I-80 rivals, the Iowa Cubs, 21 times throughout the 2025 season. There will be two six-game series played, with the first series from June 3-8 in Papillion and then from September 2-7 in Des Moines. There will be three 3-game sets played through the season against Iowa, beginning with the season opener March 28-30 at Principal Park. The two teams will play a "home-and-home" series July 1-6, beginning in Iowa July 1 to July 3, before the series shifts to Werner Park July 4 to July 6 to conclude the week.

Omaha's schedule will feature contests against six International League East opponents, four at home and two on the road, including three new opponents at Werner Park. The Storm Chasers welcome the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles affiliate) for a 6-game series April 15-20 in their first trip to Werner Park. In June, the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate), make their first trip to Omaha as well, June 17-22. The Chasers will travel to Buffalo for a second consecutive season to take on Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate), for a three-game set July 18-20, before the team heads to Syracuse for a six-game series July 22-27 to play the Syracuse Mets (New York Mets affiliate). The Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (Philadelphia Phillies affiliate), return to Werner Park for the first time in two years, August 26-31. The final homestand of the season, September 9-14, brings the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox affiliate) to town for the first meeting between the Omaha and Charlotte franchises in the penultimate week of the regular season. Currently the third base coach for White Sox, the Knights have been managed the last two seasons by Justin Jirschele, son of Storm Chasers manager Mike Jirschele.

For the first time since joining the International League, the Storm Chasers will travel west to face off against a Pacific Coast League club, the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate), for a six-game series in Utah from May 20-25. When the played in the PCL, Omaha went 54-65 (.454) against Salt Lake, having most recently played the Bees for three games at Werner Park in August 2019. The Storm Chasers have not played in Salt Lake City since May 2017.

The Chasers will host Norfolk on Easter Sunday (April 20) and travel to Louisville (May 11) for Mother's Day. Omaha will hit the road for Father's Day (June 15 in Toledo) and the Chasers will host Iowa for Independence Day (July 4 in Omaha). The Storm Chasers are scheduled off on Memorial Day (May 26) and Labor Day (September 1).

Omaha will host one double-homestand, playing six games each against St. Paul and Iowa between May 27 and June 8, the only time Omaha plays more than 10 consecutive games at Werner Park. Although the team won't have a two-week road trip in the 2025 season, they will be on the road for nine games twice. The Chasers play in Indianapolis June 24-29 before heading to Des Moines for a three-game series heading into Independence week July 1-3. The second 9-game stint comes out of the MLB All-Star break with the club in Buffalo July 18-20 before heading to Syracuse July 22-27.

Omaha will welcome the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) and St. Paul Saints (Minnesota twins affiliate) to Werner Park for 12 total games, a pair of six-game series each. The Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate) and the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers affiliate) each make one trip to Werner Park for a single six-game series each. For the fourth time in five seasons, Omaha will travel twice to Huntington Park in Columbus (August 19-24 and September 16-21), while the Chasers also make two trips to Fifth Third Field in Toledo (April 22-27 and June 10-15) and Victory Field in Indianapolis (June 24-29 and August 8-10). Omaha's lone visit to St. Paul and CHS Field comes on the first six-game road series of the season (April 8-13).

Game times for home and road contests will be released at a later date.

