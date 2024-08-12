On Deck at the Vic: State Fair Foods Week and Marvel Super Hero Weekend Highlight August 13-18 Homestand

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians return to Victory Field for a six-game series starting Tuesday, Aug. 13, against the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. Promotions include State Fair Foods Week for the duration of the homestand alongside Tuesday Dollar Menu and Bark in the Park (Aug. 13), followed by a Wednesday Day Game (Aug. 14), Thirsty Thursday™ (Aug. 15), Friday Fireworks (Aug. 16), Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend (Aug. 17-18) and Kids Eat Free Sunday (Aug. 18).

Tuesday, Aug. 13 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg, Bark in the Park presented by All Pet Express, PetSuites and Tito's Handmade Vodka, State Fair Foods Week presented by Indiana Soybean Alliance

To celebrate the return of the Indiana State Fair, Indians fans can enjoy four fair-themed concession items throughout the homestand during State Fair Foods Week. Donut burgers, elephant ears, pork tenderloins and footlong corn dogs will be available for purchase out of The Range concession stands located behind Section 117 and in the Center Field Plaza, while supplies last.

Fans can also load up on their favorite ballpark snacks with hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack® and popcorn all available for one buck at concessions.

Bark in the Park tickets are sold out for this game, but fans may bring their pup to the park on Aug. 28 and Sept. 15 to enjoy the game from the left and center field Toyota lawn. All dogs must have a ticket and be accompanied by at least one human. Dog tickets are just $7.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Wednesday, Aug. 14 - Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial, State Fair Foods Week presented by Indiana Soybean Alliance

Baseball under the sun! Enjoy an afternoon ballgame with a business lunch or "offsite" meeting.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Thursday, Aug. 15 - Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery, State Fair Foods Week presented by Indiana Soybean Alliance

The best drink specials in Indy happen on Thirsty Thursdays™ at Victory Field. Satisfy your thirst with $2 fountain Pepsi products and $3 draft beers! Must be 21 years and older to purchase.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Friday, Aug. 16 - Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance and FOX59, State Fair Foods Week presented by Indiana Soybean Alliance

Baseball and boom! Bring the family and have a blast with postgame fireworks.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, Aug. 17 - Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend, State Fair Foods Week presented by Indiana Soybean Alliance

Avengers, assemble! Channel your own superpowers for an action-packed weekend at the Vic. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an Avengers hat giveaway. Meet three of the Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Panther and Thor, in the Center Field Plaza throughout the game. The Indians will be suited up in Marvel-inspired Rowdie jerseys that will be auctioned off until the end of the seventh inning of the Indians' game on Sunday, Aug. 18, to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Sunday, Aug. 18 - Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer, Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air, State Fair Foods Week presented by Indiana Soybean Alliance

Lunch on us! All children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission.

The fun continues on Sunday with more Marvel! Spider-Man, Iron Man and Captain America will be stationed in the Center Field Plaza for a meet-and-greet with fans of all ages. The Indians will wear specialty Marvel-inspired Rowdie jerseys that will be auctioned off until the end of the seventh inning to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities.

The first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive one (1) Rowdie lunch box, while supplies last. Must have membership card to redeem. And don't forget, members of the Knot Hole Kids Club also get the opportunity to run the bases after Sunday home games (weather permitting).

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Single-game tickets are available for the entire homestand. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

